GERD Releases New Single LONELY PHONE PEOPLE Ahead of Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Swedish indie pop artist GERD has released her newest single 'Lonely Phone People,' an intimate ballad about craving real connection in a world full of distractions. The single arrives ahead of the release of her upcoming album, MORE WATER THAN ANYTHING.

Featuring a stripped-back, emotionally direct sound, the single puts GERD's powerful voice and melodramatic songwriting at the forefront, capturing the tension between wanting to retreat into silence and desperately needing someone close. Moving through late night intimacy, restless thoughts and the search for something more tangible in the modern digital world, the lyricism explores her feelings of longing for 'something real' and escaping the noise within her own head.

The delicate, pulsing piano is central to the track, adding a raw tenderness to the sonics and creating an almost weightless space for GERD's emotional vocals to deliver a celestial, dreamlike quality to the song. The production of the song, complete with ambient synths adds to the atmosphere and emotional intensity of the song, pulling the listener into the striking world of GERD.

Reflecting on the single, GERD explains, 'Maybe insanity is escaping into the world of your phone and hoping to come out of it feeling something real. I wanted to write about real connection, and how lonely it can be to isolate yourself so much that you eventually start craving genuine connection with almost anyone.'

Emerging as one of Scandinavia's most distinctive new voices, having been opera-trained and being an artistically fearless artist, GERD has earned acclaim for her debut album MEET ME IN THE BLUE, as well as UK press support for her single 'Truth Be Told.' GERD blends classical vocals with a modern alt-pop twist, earning praise from Hunger Magazine, Wonderland and Clash for her ability to turn vulnerability into something cinematic.

Following her previous single 'Crazy,' 'Lonely Phone People' reveals the softer, more vulnerable side to her forthcoming sophomore album, MORE WATER THAN ANYTHING, set for release in September 2026, a poignant project reflecting on loneliness, closeness and the very human need to be held.

About GERD

GERD is a Swedish born artist known for her 'melancholic pop music.' Born in 1995 in Karlstad, Sweden, the award-winning artist was surrounded by the voices of influential artists such as Queen and Kate Bush. She decided to leave further education to pursue her music career and hasn't looked back since.

GERD released her debut single (premiered with Zane Lowe) 'Lies For A Liar' in 2021, followed by the acclaimed EP 'In It To Lose' and debut album 'Meet Me In The Blue' (2024) which subsequently put her on the map for contemporary indie-pop. Since then she has amassed international attention and support - including playlist placements on Apple Music in over 150 countries. AP3 Gold winner, GERD is praised by leading critics and known for euphoric, versatile live performances - from orchestral stages to intimate pop-up shows. Now signed to EMI Sweden, GERD is back with a bang and starting her new release cycle strong, being selected as the EQUAL ambassador for Spotify in February 2026.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...