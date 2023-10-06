GEORGIA GETS BY Releases Debut EP 'Fish Bird Baby Boy'

Georgia Gets By, the project of New Zealand's Georgia Nott, releases her remarkable debut EP, Fish Bird Baby Boy, via Luminelle Recordings.

Having cut her teeth in the popular pop group BROODS, touring internationally as headliners and opened for pop titans like Taylor Swift, HAIM, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, and more, Nott is now ready to share her solo project Georgia Gets By with the world.

Across 5 diverse tracks Nott displays her unique songwriting talents and prowess, where shimmering guitar-driven anthems sit alongside pensive and moving folk songs. She has a knack for making her personal lived experiences sound anthemic and universal, as displayed by the EP's singles “Easier To Run,” “Happiness is an 8 Ball,” “Oh Lana,” “So Free So Lonely,” and the EP's title track “Fish Bird Baby Boy,” released via a Silken Weinberg-directed video today.

Nott worked with composer/producer Noah Beresin (Christine & the Queens, Blood Orange, Santigold) on Fish Bird Baby Boy, in addition to enlisting friends she'd made throughout her long professional career like Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, Fitz and the Tantrums) and Seth Paris, and more, to contribute to the EP's production.

“The people you meet in the studio and on tour who you really connect with, you hold on to one another,” she says. Those long standing relationships helped her enact her vision, one inspired by artists with uncanny melodic sensibilities, like Adrienne Lenker and Cocteau Twins. Nott shares this quality.

Earlier this week Georgia announced her first live shows ever with a string of 2024 tour dates in support of Fish Bird Baby Boy, which includes dates in NY and LA. Tickets are available now via georgiagetsby.com/tour. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

2/23 - Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club

2/24 - Sydney, AU @ Landsdowne Hotel

3/1 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy

3/2 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

3/7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

3/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

EP Artwork Credit: Silken Weinberg