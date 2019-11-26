GARZA Releases Debut EP WHERE THE MOON HIDES

GARZA, the solo project of Rob Garza (half of the pioneering electronic outfit, Thievery Corporation) has released his debut EP Where the Moon Hides on Magnetic Moon Records. "This EP and project started with the intent of writing for other artists. As the project started to evolve, it grew into a collaborative experience working with younger singers, writers and producers. Letting the music lead the way, it opened into different forms, genres and sounds with a more modern electronic edge," Garza says.

Gazra loved working with young artists Seann Bowe and EMELINE. Along with their ethereal vocals, the EP turns into a delicate balance of rhythm, texture and melody. He manages to push musical boundaries while still remaining wholly accessible. He explores areas with a newfound freedom that feels deep and open all at once.

After twenty years of Thievery Corporation, GARZA is the result of a veteran, multi-instrumental talent that continues to explore those remaining uncharted territories of modern art and music. He'll embark on a nationwide tour named after the EP in February, 2020.

