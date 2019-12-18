The Shivas Announce US Tour Dates & Share 'Can't Relax' Video

Portland's The Shivas recently released Dark Thoughts via Tender Loving Empire, a sweet and sinister album about confronting your demons and the growth that comes from fearless self-examination. The quartet just finished a European tour and will be embarking on a US-run starting January 18 in support of their fifth album. Today, they share the video for "Can't Relax", the third music video to be released from the record.



Dark Thoughts is a defining sonic achievement for the band and the album's been lauded by NPR Music, Flaunt, KEXP and Rolling Stone, who dub the music, "When pop colors mingle with the dampness of a garage."



The group blasted their way through Portland's storied and unsanctioned mid-aughts house show scene. Since then they have played over 1,000 shows spread over 25 countries, meeting new fans and friends from Belgrade to Mexico City. But The Shivas - Molyneux, Leonard and bassist Eric Shanafelt have all been with the band since its earliest days; guitarist Jeff Boyardee joined in 2017-still speak about their project with a DIY humility that sounds like their native Pacific Northwest. They talk up their own favorite bands, play all-ages shows whenever possible, and they bring a sort of blue-collar humanism to the live performances they relish so much. "We just want to make people feel good," Molyneux says. "We want them to forget they have to work tomorrow."



Dark Thoughts is the sound of a tight-knit band whose members have learned not just how to trust each other, but how to grow together. "Being adults now," Leonard says. "We're starting to talk a lot more philosophically about why we do what we do. Some of my favorite music came from people needing to find a space. Music is just such a visceral place to find a release."

Tour Dates:

Jan 17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Jan 18 - Bellingham, WA @ Alternative Library

Jan 19 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

Jan 23 - Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London

Jan 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg

Jan 26 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Jan 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

Jan 28 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Jan 30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Feb 01 - Denton, TX @ Andy's

Feb 02 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Feb 04 - Houston, TX @ Continental Club

Feb 08 - Jacksonville, FL @ Winterland Festival

Feb 14 - Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight

Feb 20 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Feb 22 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Feb 23 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Feb 25 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Feb 26 - Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

Feb 27 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

Feb 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Feb 29 - Donnelly, ID @ Tamarack Resort (Snowfort)

Mar 07 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Mar 25-29 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest





