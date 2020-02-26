Future Classic & Dropbox Extend Studio Residency Program for Emerging Artists

Future Classic (Flume, SOPHIE, Hayden James, G Flip, Flight Facilities), the ground-breaking Australian founded music company today announces the extension of its Studio Residency program for emerging artists. The program, which includes two weeks of studio time, free flights and accommodation, and a free year of Dropbox, operates in the Frogtown, Los Angeles recording studios built in collaboration with Dropbox.

In 2017, Future Classic opened a fully-staffed North American office based in Los Angeles as a global hub to support its roster of artists and developing talent. The Studio seeks to re-establish the sense of community it fostered in Australia with a mix of established and emerging artists. Of the residency, Future Classic's head of A&R Chad Gillard says, "We're super proud of all of the artists that have been through the studio residency so far. It's a daunting thing to come to a new city and then dive into a two-week schedule of sessions with writers and producers that you've never met before. Each artist has really thrown themselves into the process and have made some really great music that will be seeing the light of day really soon."

So far, six successful applicants have received two-week residencies at the #FutureClassicxDropbox studios in LA since June: Ernest Rareberrg, Sam.Sts, Asukal, Madge, Swaine Delgado, and Lila Gold.

"We enjoy meeting new artists and at the end of day - we're just music fans like anyone else," Gillard continues. "Getting to spend a couple weeks with a new artist and getting inside the creative process with them at the studio is often eye-opening and always inspiring."

More Info on the Residency HERE

The Future Classic x Dropbox Studio opened in April 2018 and, in addition to hosting many artists from the Future Classic roster, the Studio has been utilized as a creative space by artists including Moses Sumney, Clairo, JPEGMAFIA, Clams Casino, Emma Louise, Broods, Jacques Greene, Axel Boman, Ryan Hemsworth, Chrome Sparks, Aloe Blacc, MorMor, Glass Animals, + more.

The Studio Residency will enable three more unsigned artists from around the world the opportunity to work in this space and get creative assistance from the Future Classic team in setting up writing and recording sessions with other artists, writers and producers. Successful applicants will also get exposure to a steering committee of industry mentors comprised of agents, concert promoters, managers, label and publishing executives and creative professionals in music-adjacent industries.

Available to artists worldwide. Submissions can be made at residency.futureclassic.com utilizing Dropbox's free collaborative document tool, Dropbox Paper. Submissions for the final three residency slots will close on March 15, 2020.

For more info on the project: https://residency.futureclassic.com.





