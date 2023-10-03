Full Time Men share “High On Drugs,” the third single from their forthcoming album, Part Time Job, out October 27 on Yep Roc Records. Available on CD, Digital, and Limited Edition LP formats, Part Time Job marks the first time the band's illustrious catalog is available on CD or digital platforms.

First released by Coyote Records in 1988 on the band's full-length album, Your Face My Fist, "High On Drugs" is one of the most hard rocking songs in the band's catalog. High-powered vocals and guitar feedback increase in intensity to the very end of this ripper that features an all-star lineup including Keith Streng (The Fleshtones), Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Dave Faulkner (The Hoodoo Gurus), the late Pat Dinizio (The Smithereens) and Chris Clements.

In the mid-to-late '80s, Full Time Men was a part time venture of Fleshtone Keith Streng (guitar and lead vocals) that featured Gordon Spaeth (sax, harp), Robert Warren (bass, vocals), and Bill Milhizer (drums), all full time members of New York's Fleshtones, along with Rich Thomas (lead guitar, vocals) from LESR (Lower East Side Rockers).

This compilation of the band's material includes special guests Clem Burke (Blondie), Peter Zaremba (Fleshtones), Pat DiNizio (Smithereens), Dave Faulkner (Hoodoo Gurus), Stiv Bators, Jeff Connolly, Scott McCaughey, and Peter Buck.

The 20-track Part Time Job (CD/Digital) set collects the band's recorded catalog. It features four previously unreleased songs, "We Were Using," "Reinvented,” "Pink Cloud,” and "TOT (Toilet of Time)," plus songs from the band's 1984 Fast Is My Name debut EP, Full Time Men, 1988's Your Face My Fist, and 1999's The Fabulous Sounds Of Coney Island ‎EP. The Fab Sounds Of Coney Island featured Ken Fox of the Fleshtones on bass and Andy York, of John Mellencamp fame, on lead guitar.

The Part Time Job 12-track LP, limited edition to 500 units and pressed on translucent emerald green vinyl, includes all three songs from the Full Time Men EP, select songs from Your Face My Fist LP, and the four previously unreleased songs, "We Were Using," "Reinvented," "Pink Cloud," and "TOT (Toilet of Time).”