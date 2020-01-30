Full Lineup Revealed for 2nd Annual CITYFOX LIVE

Announcing the full lineup for its one-of-a-kind all live electronic dance music festival, The Cityfox Experience has revealed over ten new acts for its second edition of Cityfox LIVE. Featuring only live performances from renowned underground dance music acts, Cityfox LIVE will return to its Brooklyn home at East Williamsburg's Avant Gardner on Saturday, February 29 from 10PM to 6AM. Newly revealed live acts include Gui Boratto, Rodriguez Jr., Christian Löffler, Kate Simko, Robert Owens and more joining the likes of Paul Kalkbrenner, Schwarzmann (Frank Wiedemann & Henrik Schwarz), Mathew Jonson b2b Agents of Time, Tim Engerlhardt, Midas 104, and Tim Green b2b Justin Marchacos and many more over the 8-hour event at the multi-room complex. A novel event concept in the world of dance music, attendees will be treated to a stellar demonstration of live performance craftsmanship with impeccable production turning the stage into the studio.

After showstopping live performances at Cityfox Halloween, Brazilian-born producer Gui Boratto and Mobilee star Rodriguez Jr. will return to Cityfox this February. Also joining the second wave of dynamic performers for Cityfox LIVE will be the euphoric sounds of Ki Records Christian Löffler, London-based, US composer/producer Kate Simko, seminal dance music vocalist Robert Owens joining Schwarzmann, Italian atmospheric techno producer SOEL, plus live sets from local favorites Ray Zuniga and Nikita featuring No Regular Play's trumpet wielding Greg Paulus, Japanese-born DJ Alice Iguchi alongside guitarist Jeremy Sisselman for a collaborative live set, and multi-instrumentalist/electronic producer Beartrax. Rounding out the second annual event's lineup, BPMF, PJay, and Gleix will also perform live ambient lounge sets

With an extraordinary lineup hosting underground superstars, never before seen b2bs and collaborative live performances, attendees can look forward to seeing their favorite artists/producers perform interactive and improvised sets at one of the world's leading clubbing arenas. Produced by Reynard Productions (the crew behind Cityfox), Cityfox LIVE will once again bring a unique musical experience to lovers of underground dance music.

Advance tickets available now via Resident Advisor.

Cityfox LIVE

Saturday, February 29, 2020

LINEUP:

PAUL KALKBRENNER

SCHWARZMANN (FRANK WIEDEMANN & HENRIK SCHWARZ) FT. ROBERT OWENS

MATHEW JONSON B2B AGENTS OF TIME

GUI BORATTO

RODRIGUEZ JR.

CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER

KATE SIMKO

TIM ENGELHARDT

MIDAS 104

TIM GREEN B2B JUSTIN MARCHACOS

SOEL

JON CHARNIS

SETH SCHWARZ

RAY ZUNIGA & NIKITA FT. GREG PAULUS

ALICE IGUCHI FT. JEREMY SISSELMAN

BEARTRAX

Live ambient sets by:

BPMF

PJAY

GLEIX





