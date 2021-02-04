Frontside Exclusively Stream New EP 'Closer To Closure'

Progressive pop-punk band Frontside are gearing up for the release of their new EP, Closer To Closure, which is due out tomorrow, February 5, 2021 via Revival Recordings. Fans can get an early listen of the EP today, exclusively via The Noise, and can pre-order the EP now here.

Walter Stanley of Frontside shares about the EP, "We could not be more excited to share Closer To Closure with the world. This EP has been in the works for quite some time and it's exciting to finally see it come to light. There's something here for long time fans and first time listeners alike. We hope you have as much fun listening to the album as we did in creating it."

It can be tough to find like-minded musicians in a small town like Wilson, NC. Luckily for Frontside, they were able to cultivate a long-term musical bond at a pivotal point in their adolescence. In 2008, the band came together with the common goal - to create music that would not only be catchy for any listener, but would also satiate their urge to add a more technically impressive dimension to their songs. After a number of small independent releases, they began to gain traction locally with the release of their EP Cheers and Fears From The Past Year in 2013. They went on to tour the east coast extensively, and were also afforded the opportunity to open for acts such as He Is Legend, Finch, and Maps & Atlases.

With the release of another EP, You, Of All People, in 2016, Frontside began to pick up more steam and caught the attention of industry professionals. In February 2018, the band combined the two EPs and released their first full-length album, Essentially, Eventually. Moving into 2020, Frontside was prepped to continue pushing their music and take the band to the next level. They recorded a new EP, Closer To Closure, which consists of 5 songs that the band had written prior to CAFFTPY, though they have been rearranged and re-recorded to match the sonic standards the group now holds. At the beginning of the summer, the band signed with NC-based record label, Revival Recordings.

Closer To Closure is slated to be released on February 5, 2021.

