Friedberg To Release New Single 'Hello' On Friday

Friedberg announce the upcoming new single ‘Hello', via Clouds Hill pre-save here, due for release this Friday (1st March). The track is the first installment of their debut album, due for release in August 2024.

The four piece Friedberg are gearing up for a busy year ahead, including performances at SXSW, with sets confirmed at the British Music Embassy and End Of The Trail showcases next month in Austin, Texas, as well as a performance at this year's Great Escape Festival. The band have also been invited to support rising Black Country duo Big Special in May.

Formed in 2019 by the Austrian-born, London/Berlin-based Anna Friedberg (writer, vocals, guitar, cowbells and percussion), the line up is completed by Emily Linden (guitar, vocals), Cheryl Pinero (bass, vocals) and Laura Williams (drums). Friedberg's early success came from single ‘Go Wild' – a runaway hit that featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, and in BBC's Normal People – and their stellar debut EP ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah', a razor-sharp collection of belters designed for the live stage.

Bringing together their distinctive own-brand of alternative pop with slices of dance punk and huge pop-leaning hooks, Friedberg's lyrics in ‘Hello' skirt the edges of surrealism: “Hello' is about being in the mind of a stranger, and seeing the world through their eyes and getting a holiday from my own mind basically. To see the world through someone else's mind and have different fears and different views, and just getting rid of my own thoughts.”

The band has made major waves in Europe with performances at Eurosonic (+ ARTE TV Live Session), Open Air St. Gallen (Switzerland), Europavox, Popfest Vienna (Headliner), Haldern Pop main stage (Germany), Heimspiel Knyphausen (Germany), Reeperbahn, a U.S tour with Hot Chip, who they also supported at Brixton Academy in London, UK supports with Placebo and high profile stadium support shows with AnnenMayKantereit in Germany.

2024 LIVE DATES SXSW

March 15 - End of the Trail @ Las Perlas

March 16 - The British Music Embassy @ Downright Austin Backyard

BIG SPECIAL SUPPORT

May 16 - Jazz Café, London

May 18 - Deaf Institute, Manchester

THE GREAT ESCAPE

May 17 - The Hope and Ruin, Brighton

Photo Credit: Lewis Vorn