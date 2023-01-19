Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'

Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'

The EP is the follow up to Freja's 2019 debut Long Gone Girl.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.

The EP is the follow up to Freja's 2019 debut Long Gone Girl which produced the heartfelt single "Give You All My Love" co-written with Yttling and tapped by Northwell Health for a TV ad campaign to pay tribute to all their their healthcare workers.

Midnight Feelings features four stirring tracks also co-written and co-produced by Freja and Bjorn. You can hear Peter Bjorn and John on lead track "Closer," Victoria Bergsman from Taken By Trees helped with the lyrics to "Someday" and Joakim Berg from legendary Swedish band Kent lent his talents to "Midnight."

In addition to releasing the new EP this year, 2023 will see Freja The Dragon once again join First Aid Kit as a touring member on keys and backing vocals on their US headline tour after she was the main support for Franz Ferdinand during select sold-out European shows in 2022.

Listen to the new single here:



NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce New Studio LP Photo
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce New Studio LP
The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American Tour Photo
Snakehips Announce North American Tour
The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Grammy Nominee Tye Tribbett Announces Tour Photo
Grammy Nominee Tye Tribbett Announces Tour
The tour is the culmination of a milestone-marking year for the Gospel legend and icon. Last month it was announced that Tye Tribbett earned two nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in the following categories: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. This marked Tribbett’s twelfth career nomination.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return to Austin City Limits Photo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return to Austin City Limits
On Saturday, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats made their heralded return to “Austin City Limits” to perform songs off their third studio album The Future as well as some additional fan favorites. Recorded live at ACL’s home studio in Austin, the performance marks the second time the band has appeared on the Peabody Award-winning program.

From This Author - Michael Major


ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
January 19, 2023

After fronting the roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music, the EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tourHickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour
January 19, 2023

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the 2000s the band has played over 800 shows. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin’ Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.
Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'
January 19, 2023

Referencing Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, the “Keep Me Safe” video is rich in iconography of protection and safety – chainmail, bodies of water, private bedrooms – and captures the spirit of Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar. Named after a poem by Jay Hulme, the upcoming album walks a line between intimacy and grandeur.
MUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible DemandMUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible Demand
January 19, 2023

MUNA’s one-off Metro Theatre show will take place the day after they make their anticipated debut as headliners at Sydney WorldPride on Sunday 5 March. They will then hit the road with Lorde, appearing as special guests on the star’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney Solar Power shows as well as at Adelaide Festival throughout March.
Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'
January 19, 2023

Schoepp has also shared his new single “Cliffs of Dover,” a driving roots-rock song about an Iraq war veteran struggling with PTSD after returning home. Schoepp will be bringing his new music to audiences with a U.S. tour beginning on March 23 in Lake Orion, MI and making stops in Washington, D.C., New York and more.
share