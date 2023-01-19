Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.

The EP is the follow up to Freja's 2019 debut Long Gone Girl which produced the heartfelt single "Give You All My Love" co-written with Yttling and tapped by Northwell Health for a TV ad campaign to pay tribute to all their their healthcare workers.

Midnight Feelings features four stirring tracks also co-written and co-produced by Freja and Bjorn. You can hear Peter Bjorn and John on lead track "Closer," Victoria Bergsman from Taken By Trees helped with the lyrics to "Someday" and Joakim Berg from legendary Swedish band Kent lent his talents to "Midnight."

In addition to releasing the new EP this year, 2023 will see Freja The Dragon once again join First Aid Kit as a touring member on keys and backing vocals on their US headline tour after she was the main support for Franz Ferdinand during select sold-out European shows in 2022.

Listen to the new single here: