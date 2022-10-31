Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Freja The Dragon Announces New EP & Release 'Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John'

Look for the next single on November 23rd and the EP on January 19th.

Oct. 31, 2022  

It's the beginning of a new chapter for rising Swedish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Freja Drakenberg aka Freja The Dragon who is gearing up to release her new EP Midnight Feelings on January 19th via Villa.

Ahead of the announcement Freja The Dragon released the EP's lead single "Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John" - a track that exudes Freja's new confidence as an artist. It's also the first song since Peter Bjorn and John's 2020 studio album Endless Dream that features the legendary indie-pop trio playing together.

"Even though 'Closer' is a song I started working on shortly after I released my debut EP two years ago, it feels very now to me. It reflects what I've listened to and been inspired by since then and not least how my upcoming music sounds. 'Closer' is the beginning of a new chapter." - Freja Drakenberg

A studio protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling since 2015, Freja honed her skill as a musician on the road, first as a touring member of Peter Bjorn and John and most recently as the keyboard player and backing vocalist for First Aid Kit. While working on her musicianship in the live arena, she sharpened her skill as a songwriter and producer in the studio.

In May 2020 Freja The Dragon released her debut EP Long Gone Girl via INGRID, producing the heartfelt single "Give You all My Love" which was co-written with Yttling and tapped by Northwell Health for a TV ad campaign to pay tribute to all their healthcare workers.

With touring halted, Freja continued her work in the studio writing and producing for other artists including Taken By Trees (you can hear Freja and Peter Bjorn and John playing on the recently announced Another Year EP out December 9th - which she also had a hand in producing) and Gina Dirawi. She also began writing for Midnight Feelings almost immediately following her debut EP release.

Freja The Dragon has come a long way since her early days as a student at Stockholm's prestigious Royal College of Music. Her auspicious start as an audio engineer and assistant to Yttling at INGRID studios has led her to become a musical force as a player and a creator. Midnight Feelings is further evidence that this young talented artist has a bright future.

Listen to the new single here:



