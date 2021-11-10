Franky Wah Releases New Single 'Bring Me Back to You'

World-conquering dance music talent Franky Wah announces his highly anticipated North American Tour to close out the year. He returns to the legendary Anjunadeep label with new single 'Bring Me Back To You' featuring British singer-songwriter iiola and announces forthcoming EP on the same label.

Kicking off in Denver on 18th November, Franky's debut North American tour will take in seven dates, finishing up in New York on 27th November (full list of tour dates below). It sees him continue with a landmark year that saw him collaborate with legends Carl Cox and Lee Foss on respective singles 'We Are One' and 'Name Of Love', remixed singer-songwriter favourite Jake Bugg and racked up millions of Spotify streams on singles such as 'The World You See' with Christoph and Artche and 'Not In Love' featuring LOWES.

Speaking about his debut North American tour, Franky says, "I honestly can't wait to make my American debut and to finally be in the same room as so many people that have shown me support over the past few years. Heading out on my first US headline tour is definitely another career affirming moment for me so I'm absolutely buzzing to get out there. "

Tapping into the poignant progressive trance sound that Franky has made his own of late, "Bring Me Back To You" combines fluttering synths, powerfully emotional breakdowns and iiola's enchanting vocals. It marks the first single release from his EP Why Not Me out November 24th. Franky debuted on Anjunadeep with the February EP "Should Have Seen It Coming".

"'Bring Me Back To You' really felt like the perfect follow up to 'Should Have Seen It Coming'," Franky explains. "Lyrically, sentimentally and also because of the message it stands for. iiola and I had been working on a few different records together but she felt like the perfect addition to this track and Anjunadeep also stood out as the perfect home. I know iiola actually pulled her car over to Shazam Should Have Seen It Coming when she first heard it on BBC Radio 1 so it really feels like it's all come full circle for the both of us"

Prior to that he enjoyed a career-affirming 2020, which included putting out a collaborative EP with dance music icon Sasha and dropping his debut mixtape The Revival Vol. 1, which included singles "You're Not Alone" and "Come Together". The latter was nominated for Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record Of The Year' and certified as her 'Tune Of The Week' and 'Hottest Record In The World' on BBC Radio 1, as well as garnering support from Pete Tong and MistaJam. With a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix now under his belt, he spent an impressive 10 weeks on the Radio 1 Playlist, 5 weeks of which on the A-List. The producer also made waves featuring in the globally renowned GQ Magazine in 2020, with an extensive feature focusing on the rising talent's expansive repertoire.

Drawing support from BBC Introducing, iiola started writing and producing songs at the age of 13. She later went on to study Songwriting at BIMM in Bristol before heading for London, where her music career continues to go from strength to strength.

Propelled by a pedal-to-the-metal mentality, Franky Wah is quickly becoming one of dance music's biggest stars.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Nov 18 - Denver, CO - Bar Standard

Nov 19 - San Francisco, CA - Halcyon

Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Sound Nightclub

Nov 21 - Cancun, QR - We Are FSTVL

Nov 24 - Dallas, TX - It'll Do

Nov 26 - Chicago, IL - Spybar

Nov 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere