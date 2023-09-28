Franklin Jonas Joins Dope Lemon's North American Tour As Direct Support, 'Sewer Rat' EP Out Now

Rising artist Franklin Jonas will serve as direct support for the entirety of Dope Lemon's forthcoming North American tour. Kicking off next Friday, October 6, the run of dates includes stops at New York's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' The Bellwether, San Francisco's The Fillmore and more. See a complete list of dates below. 

The performances celebrate Franklin's debut EP, Sewer Rat, which was released this summer on Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent. The artist's first solo project received widespread critical praise including from Rolling Stone, who named debut single, “Cocaine,” “a dreamy, shoegaze-y tune with hints of doo-wop.”

Additionally, Nylon called the music “jangly, Weezer-influenced rock songs about growing up,” while Ones to Watch declared, “a celebration of who [Franklin] dances as today and a declaration of hope that he'll meet more of himself tomorrow.”

Most recently, Franklin supported Hobo Johnson on a run of shows which saw him playing venues across the U.S. including Washington, D.C.'s Union Stage, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles' The Troubadour and more. 

Franklin Jonas' solo musical journey began when he started experimenting with beatmaking in college, crafting samples directly from vinyl and diving deep into the world of music production. After studying audio engineering under mixing mastermind John McBride—whose distinctive voice appears at the beginning of “Cocaine”—Franklin took a break from music, until inspiration struck during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was roommate and fellow musician Clint Michigan who encouraged him to pursue his creative streak; and it was a peer who, after hearing Jonas' work-in-progress, connected him with the guys behind Pizzaslime Records.

Jonas takes inspiration from a bevy of foundational influences—the synth-y zest of Passion Pit, Allen Ginsberg's classic work of poetry Howl, Bon Iver's electro-acoustic experimentation, samplepedia bands like The Avalanches—to craft his own sound. 

FRANKLIN JONAS LIVE

October 6—Houston, TX—House of Blues*
October 7—Dallas, TX—House of Blues*
October 10—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre*
October 11—Albuquerque, NM—El Rey Theatre*
October 12—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren*  
October 15—San Diego, CA—HOB†
October 16—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether*
October 17—Santa Cruz, CA—The Catalyst*
October 18—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*
October 20—Bend, OR—Midtown Ballroom*
October 21—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom*
October 22—Seattle, WA—The Showbox*
October 23—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum*
October 25—Calgary, AB—The Palace Theatre*
October 26—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall*
October 28—Montclair, NJ—Happy Fest at The Wellmont Theatre§
October 29—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue, Mainroom*
October 31—Toronto, ON—HISTORY*
November 1—Montreal, QC—L’Olympia*
November 3—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club*
November 4—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*
November 5—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl*
November 7—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*
November 9—Charlotte, NC—The Underground*
November 10—Atlanta, GA—Center Stage *
November 11—Madison, TN—Eastside Bowl*
*supporting Dope Lemon
†supporting Jake Miller
§supporting The Happy Fits

photo credit: Henry Kornaros



