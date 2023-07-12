Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share New Single 'Futurephobic'

The song is taken from their seventh studio album Data Doom, due September 1.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Los Angeles psych-punk quartet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared new track “Futurephobic” alongside an official video. The song is taken from their seventh studio album Data Doom, due September 1 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records.

FLOOD Magazine gave the video an early debut, describing it as “in line with the album title’s vintage dystopian sci-fi connotations, swapping weed-smoke riffs for frigid new wave pulses and staccato vocal deliveries.”

“The main riff was an idea we came up with during the writing process for our album Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters… but we kept it in our back pockets, as it wasn’t quite fitting in with the theme of that album,” the band explains. “When we started writing Data Doom, it reemerged very organically and everyone latched onto the idea surprisingly fast and ran with it.

We expanded on the main riff and came up with the other parts and overall arrangement while writing with our new lineup in our studio in LA. The whole process went surprisingly smoothly. We added backing vocals and overdubs while on tour last year in Europe, doing all the passes to complete the song from various apart-hotels, attics in France and Amsterdam.”

Though they’re currently in the midst of a massive trek across Europe, the band recently announced an extensive run of headline U.S. tour dates for this fall, which include performances at such esteemed venues as Warsaw in Brooklyn and The Troubadour in Los Angeles. See below for the full list of currently-announced dates.

Through six progressively expansive albums, innumerable live dates on an ever-expanding list of continents, and performances with the likes of Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top and more (to say nothing of their impressive headline dates), Frankie and the Witch Fingers have earned their throngs of global fans with their ecstatically wild live shows and layered, visionary recordings.

With Data Doom, the band is poised to welcome even more uninitiated into the fold – it’s their most eclectic work yet, while remaining undeniably cohesive, and they’re supporting it with the biggest headline shows they’ve ever played. 

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS TOUR DATES 2023 

JULY

12 - Relâche Fest (free show) - Bordeaux, FR

14 - Rock Im Daal Fest - Idar Oberstein, DE

15 - Valkhof Fest (free show) - Nijmegen, NL

29 - Binic Folks Blues Fest - Binic, FR

30 - Rockabylette Fest - Luzy, FR

AUGUST

1 - L’ile du Malt - Hossegor, FR

4 - Haldern Pop Fest (early set) - Rees, DE

4 - Krach Am Bach Fest - Munster, DE

5 - Palp Fest - Brusson, CH

8 - Palp Festival - Martigny, CH

11 - Sonic Blast Fest - Vila Praia De Âncora, PT

25 - Purple City Music Fest - Edmonton, CAN

SEPTEMBER

9 - The Usual Place - Las Vegas, NV **

10 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ **

11 - Love Buzz - El Paso, TX **

14 - Parish - Austin, TX **

15 - Andy's Bar - Denton, TX **

16 - Continental Club - Houston, TX **

17 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA **

19 - JJs Bohemia - Chattanooga, TN

20 - The Blue Room - Nashville, TN #

21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA #

22 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC #

23 - Pour House - Charleston, SC #

25 - Black Cat - Washington, DC #

26 - Crystal Ballroom - Somerville, MA ~

27 - Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC ~

28 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT ~

29 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA ~

30 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY ~

OCTOBER

2 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH #

3 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL #

  4 - Miramar Theatre - Milwaukee, WI #

6 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO #

7 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO #

8 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM #

27 - Quartyard - San Diego, CA @

28 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA@ **

29 - Rickshaw Stop (Psyched! Fest) - San Francisco, CA @

31 - Rev Hall - Portland, OR @

NOVEMBER

1 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA @

3 - Catalyst Atrium - Santa Cruz, CA @

4 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA @

** w/ Spoon Benders 

# w/ Wine Lips 

~ w/ Iguana Death Cult 

@ w/ MONSTERWATCH 

Photo Credit: James Duran




