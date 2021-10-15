Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Release 'Sticky' Album

Critically acclaimed British punk rockers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released their highly anticipated new studio album, Sticky, via AWAL Recordings.

The 10-track collection, the band's fourth full-length and most fiery and addictive record of their career, is highlighted by the singles "My Town" featuring IDLES' front man Joe Talbot, "Go Get A Tattoo" featuring Lynks, "Sticky" and "Off With His Head" featuring Cassyette, which have collectively amassed over 5 million streams worldwide. Sticky, already hailed as "fun and furious" and "fearless" by Kerrang! and "a pressure release" by NME, is available digitally and on CD, vinyl and cassette.

"This entire record is a celebration of everything that has been taken away from us, the chaos that makes us human," says Carter. "The emotional scavengers we are, hunting around in all the wrong places for an immediate feeling we can compartmentalize and inject straight into our hearts without fear of consequence."

Sticky, produced by the band's other co-founder Dean Richardson (guitar, synth/keys), celebrates the thrill of returning to freedom and all the joy and madness that entails. The album solidifies the pairing of Carter and Richardson as one of the most exciting partnerships in punk rock and Carter (previously of Gallows and Pure Love) as a vital voice in UK music, rallying against injustice, the patriarchy, right-wing politics and toxic masculinity.

Their sound practically punches out of the speakers with a new directness and immediacy and Carter sounding like an untamed force of nature, embodying the impish menace of Keith Flint one minute, Sid Vicious the next.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes first introduced this chapter in their growing career with the ferocious hit single "My Town" featuring IDLES' front man Joe Talbot, described by Carter as "a metaphor for our collective mental health falling apart."

Listen to the new album now: