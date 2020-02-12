Frances Quinlan Announces East Coast Tour

On January 31st, Frances Quinlan of Hop Along released Likewise, her debut under her own name, via Saddle Creek to mass critical acclaim. Since then, she has played a sold-out NYC show, hosted her first-ever solo art exhibition, cracked the Top 10 at College Radio, and has topped the Billboard charts as the #1 Top Alternative New Artist Album, #5 Top New Artist Album, #9 Current Alternative Album, #13 Record Label Independent Current Album, #13 Current Rock Album, and many more. Today, she announces a headline tour across the East Coast, announcing 13 new dates including New York City on May 29th and Philadelphia on May 30th. Select pre-sales begin Thursday and general ticket on-sale begin this Friday. See below to find a show near you (new dates in bold), and get your tickets HERE.

Frances produced all of the artwork on Likewise, including the self-portrait on the album cover, and to celebrate its release she is hosting a series of art galleries. The first event took place in NYC week of album release, and the free and open-to-the-public exhibition will come to Los Angeles at Junior High on March 13th. Also, artwork is on display in the Blackwing Pop Up space in Rough Trade NYC for the month of February.

While Hop Along began as Quinlan's solo project (originally titled Hop Along, Queen Ansleis), Likewise is Quinlan's debut under her own name. Recorded with bandmate Joe Reinhart at Headroom, Likewise sees Quinlan tap into new sounds. "Working with Joe on this made me able to better see that the guitar is just one vehicle... there are so many others to explore," Quinlan says on this collaboration, which features synthesizers, digital beats, harps, strings, and a wide variety of keyboards. This newfound openness to sonic exploration echoes the sentiments of Likewise, which is a gorgeous rumination about the universal struggles of communication and connection between human beings. Purchase the album physically or digitally HERE.

Tour Dates

03/01 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop at Swedish American Music Hall #

03/03 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir #

03/05 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater #

03/06 - Vancouver, BC @ FOX Cabaret #

03/07 - Victoria, BC @ The Rubber Boot Club #

03/11 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library #

03/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project #

03/14 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

03/16-03/21 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

5/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

5/13 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

5/14 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

5/18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

5/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/20 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

5/22 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

5/23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Backroom

5/24 - Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

5/27 - Somerville, MA @ The Center for the Arts at the Armory

5/28 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

# = support from Mary Lattimore

Photo Credit: Julia Khoroshilov





