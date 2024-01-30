Frail Body Announce Sophomore LP For Deathwish Inc., 'Artificial Bouquet'

Their forthcoming sophomore LP, Artificial Bouquet, will be released on March 29, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Illinois-based Frail Body embodies the spirit and soul of what many define as “screamo;” their songs are lamentations about nihilism, death, anxiety, existentialism and hopelessness of existence in modern American society, and both lyrically and sonically they unfurl with ground-shaking emotion.  Their forthcoming sophomore LP, Artificial Bouquet (March 29, 2024 via Deathwish Inc.), is a shining example that the once dormant sub-genre continues to evolve and thrive for all the world to see.

Artificial Bouquet explodes right out of the gate before descending into a wash of discordant melody.  Songs like “Refrain”— which arrives today alongside a performance video— blur the lines between post-hardcore and melodic black metal in its frantic approach.  Frail Body's Lowell Shaffer (vocals, guitars) comments on the new single: “'Refrain' is about how insignificant life can feel at the very end. The juxtaposition of a rich and complex life ending in a rented bed. The echos of those elements of significance and the final moments that must be ushered along with the rest of us all, also being subjected to life's unjust experience." 

Artificial Bouquet was produced, engineered, and recorded by Pete Grossmann at Bricktop Recording, and mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden. Without question, Artificial Bouquet establishes Frail Body as leaders within the modern screamo movement— all of it so raw and beautifully out of control.

See Frail Body on tour this March and April (including appearances at SXSW, Roadburn Festival and more) and pre-order Artificial Bouquet ahead of its March 29th release date here.

Frail Body, on tour:

March 3 Peoria, IL @ Slicehub ^
March 4 Kansas City, MO @ Farewell ^
March 5 Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar ^
March 6 Oklahoma City, OK @ Sactuary ^
March 7 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^
March 8 San Antonio, TX @ B-Side ^
March 9 Houston, TX @ The End ^
March 10 Austin, TX @ Chess Club ^
March 11 Austin, TX @ Austin High Tunnels ^
March 12  Austin, TX @ The Ballroom ^
March 13 Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern ^
March 14 Memphis, TN @ Haven Haus ^
March 15 Nashville, TN @ drkmttr ^
March 16 Louisville, KY @ Kaiju ^

April 10  Glasgow, UK @ Garage Attic #
April 11  Leeds, UK @ Boom #
April 12  Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights #
April 13  London, UK @ Downstairs at the Dome #
April 14  Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin #
April 16  Lille, FR @ Brat Cave &
April 17  Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp Music City &
April 18  Paris, FR @ L'International &
April 20  Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
April 21  Liege, BE @ La Zone &
April 23  Frankfurt, DE @ Juha West &
April 24  La Chaux-de-Fonds, CH @ Bikini Test &
April 25  Milan, IT @ COX18 &
April 26  Modena, IT @ La Tienda &
April 27  Rome, IT @ RCCB INIT &

^ w/ Heavenly Blue
# w/ Chalk Hands
& w/ Knoll

