Former Pink Floyd Background Vocalist Machan Taylor to Join Gov't Mule on DARKSIDE OF THE MULE Tour

Former Pink Floyd background vocalist Machan Taylor will be joining world-renowned band Gov't Mule in the Live Nation production of a Pink Floyd show called "Darkside of the Mule, " in honor of the 50th anniversary of "Darkside of the Moon." The tour starts on Saturday 7/22/23 in Atlantic city, NJ and runs through 8/20/23 in Vienna, VA at the Wolftrap. Get your tickets at Click Here.

Singer, songwriter, performer, and educator, Machan Taylor is an accomplished veteran of the music business for over 35 years. She has extensively toured as a background vocalist with Sting, Pink Floyd, Pat Benatar, George Benson, Foreigner, Gov't Mule, Bobby Caldwell, Steve Tyrell, and The Glenn Miller Orchestra. She also performed on selected engagements with Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, James Taylor, Stockholm Syndrome, Toots Hibbert, and other internationally notable artists. As a lead singer, she fronted the Grammy-nominated group Hiroshima on Epic Records. She has also sung on numerous national TV and radio commercials and film soundtracks, including the song "The Moon's a Window to Heaven," written by Jerry Goldsmith and John Bettis for the Star Trek V soundtrack. She was also the singing voice of Lieutenant Uhura in the same movie.

As a solo artist, her 2004 CD Machan debuted at #35 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts, and she followed up with the release Motion of Love in 2007, which was received with international critical acclaim. She has also written and published over 100 compositions that have been featured on network and cable television shows worldwide, as well as in major films. Most recently, she had a song placed in the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated movie Boyhood.

Gov't Mule (pronounced "Government Mule") is an American Southern Rock Jam Band formed in 1994 as a side project of The Allman Brothers Band by guitarist Warren Hynes and bassist Allen Woody. Fans often refer to Gov't Mule simply as Mule.

The band released their debut album, Gov't Mule, in 1995, and have since released an additional nine studio albums, plus numerous EPs and live releases. Gov't Mule has become a staple act at music festivals across North America, with both its members and frequent guests from other notable bands adding various Funk and Blues Rock elements to the band's sound.

It has just been announced that along with Machan Taylor (background vocals), multi-instrumentalist Jackie Greene will be joining the Dark Side of the Mule band alongside Warren Hayes (guitar & vocals), Matt Abts (drums), Danny Louis (keys), Kevin Scott (bass), Ron Holloway (sax), and Sophia Ramos (background vocals).

