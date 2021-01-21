Flux Pavilion Announces Album Launch Livestream On Moment House

The new era of Flux Pavilion is officially here. After celebrating a decade at the forefront of bass music along with Circus Records, it's time for the artist to take another step forward into fresh and exciting terrain with the release of his 16-track .wav album.

The artist has evolved and grown throughout the years while maintaining his trailblazing and innovative spirit. With an array of modular synths, he's taken the analog route for this release.

Bringing his album live performance show to the world for the very first time, with guitar, synth and singing, fans can enjoy the Flux Pavilion .wav album launch livestream on February 5th and 6th (depending on location) on the premium digital live platform Moment House. The livestream will be broadcast around the globe to North and South America, Asia Pacific, and the UK & Europe, and will include a full visual show as well as the fan submitted audio clips from the "Flux Needs Your Wav" website.

For tickets, exclusive merch bundles, meet-and-greet packages and more information, visit here.

LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY:

North & South America

February 5th, 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM PST

Asia Pacific

February 6th, 12:00 AM - 01:00 AM PST

Europe

February 6th, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST