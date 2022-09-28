Flume Confirms 'Palaces' Livestream on September 30

Grammy-winning artist Flume confirms a Palaces livestream via Amazon/Twitch on September 30 as his fall U.S. tour nears its close.

"This album Palaces was my love letter to nature, recorded during the pandemic after retreating back to a simple life in Australia," says Flume. "After a couple of years off the road, I was unsure how I'd feel about touring and performing again. In getting back out there this year, it was a pleasant surprise to remember there's plenty of aspects I appreciate about it-creating a live show that speaks to the music and engages people in the moment. I'm looking forward to sharing that with this headline show livestream from a unique venue for fans who may not have been able to catch one of the shows now this U.S. tour is coming to a close."

The livestream will also include the debut of an Amazon Original remix of "Sirens" by Tourist. Watch it here on September 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/11:30 p.m. PT.

On Saturday night, Flume headlined the San Francisco debut of electronic specialist festival Portola. The Sunday night headliner was The Chemical Brothers, with the event also featuring performances by Jamie xx, Fred Again.., Kaytranada, James Blake, Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Shy Girl, Caribou and more.

Additionally, Flume adds to his incredibly selective production roster (Lorde, Vince Staples) with "Ripple," a co-production with Chrome Sparks for rising Australian/First Nations artist Sycco-listen here.

Flume is in the midst of a world tour behind Palaces. The U.S. run is currently under way with three dates at Brooklyn Mirage this week-two of which are sold out-and a handful of further sold-out dates. He recently finished a run of shows across the U.K. and Europe with headline stops in London, Berlin and Paris and several festival appearances. Supporting acts across the tour include Prospa, Floating Points, Channel Tres, Tinashe, Magdalena Bay and more. See full routing below and purchase tickets at flu.me.

Palaces began to take shape when Flume returned to his native Australia after struggling to write music in Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic. He found inspiration in the nature of a quiet coastal town and became fascinated by the local wildlife, in particular the birds, collecting field recordings that ended up on the album. With a title that properly highlights the magic of the natural world, Palaces is a true testament to nurturing the relationships that make us whole and bring us peace.

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his self-titled 2012 debut album, which established him as an international sensation. His 2016 LP Skin achieved Platinum certification around the world and earned him his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.

He went on to sell over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out, 59-date world tour that year, with headlining sets at Reading & Leeds Festivals and the famed Alexandra Palace. In 2019, Flume's acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape earned him his second Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination and he played lineup topping sets at festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more.

FLUME LIVE

September 28 - Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY

September 29 - Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY*

September 30 - Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY*

October 2 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

October 3 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

October 8 - ACL Festival - Austin, TX

October 15 - ACL Festival - Austin, TX

October 22 - III Points - Miami, FL

November 11 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, AUS

November 16 - Riverstage - Brisbane, AUS

November 18 - The Dome at Sydney Showground - Sydney, AUS

November 24 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, AUS

November 26 - Exhibition Park for Spilt Milk Festival Canberra, AUS*

November 30 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, AUS

December 2 - Regatta Grounds - Hobart, AUS

December 3 - Victoria Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Ballarat, AUS*

December 4 - Doug Jennings Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Gold Coast, AUS*

*sold out