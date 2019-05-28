Florist Announces New Album 'Emily Alone'

Today, Florist has announced a new album titled Emily Alone with a Carley Solether-directed video for its lead single "Shadow Bloom."

Of the song, Emily Sprague says "'Shadow Bloom' is a meditation on the mundanity and stillness of life during our greatest moments of growth and transition. It's an appreciation for what is and not a lingering on what was or what will be. The calm after great pain, peace in the unknown, welcoming the darkness to come in and warmly fill the empty spaces inside of you."

Emily Alone is a collection of songs made by Florist songwriter Emily Sprague during a time of great stillness and isolation with the self. An attempt to capture the dark spaces between change and acknowledge their beauty. It is a natural, isolated, and momentary tangent away from the otherwise collaborative project that is Florist, while still maintaining the documentary nature of the band that, like all things, is a mutable entity in this universe. These songs, as they exist now, were born partly out of literal distance from her bandmates on the east coast, and partly out of urgency to translate an emotional moment.

Emily wrote and recorded all 12 tracks in her Los Angeles home during the last, rainy months of 2018. After moving to California from New York a year prior, Emily found herself in a transformative time of self exploration and independence after leaving the many lives she knew of as home on the east coast to start on a new journey. Living alone and separate from many of the things she once held most close, a deep dive into the dark void of the mind began.

There is a metaphysical quality to the songs as they search for meaning in existence, swaying between the mundane and the spiritual. Emily believes deeply in the magic and connectedness of all things. The album Emily Alone is the creation of a self reflective lens through which we can view that omnipresence of love and life and the energy of all things around us as well as within us.

Emily Alone is available for pre-order now and out 7/26 via Double Double Whammy.

TOUR DATES:

7/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico-Union Project

7/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

7/29 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room (Crystal Ballroom)

7/30 - Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center

8/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

8/5 - Cambridge, MA @ The Great Scott

8/6 - Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

8/8 - Troy, NY @ The Church

8/10 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ B-Side (One Lucky Guitar)

8/11 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

8/12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

8/13 - Allentown, PA @ Soft Machine Gallery

8/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

8/15 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

8/16 - Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

8/17 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

8/19 - Atlanta, GA @ 529





Related Articles View More Music Stories