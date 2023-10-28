Flor Releases New Single 'Same Color as The Sun'

Hood River, Oregon's alt-pop pride and joy flor make their first release of the year with “Same Color as the Sun.” Gently rising from a vulnerable, celestial place, the new single sees the band in a state of creative refresh as they've learned to no longer fear the intimacy of sharing their art with the world. Unfolding into all-consuming fuzzed out guitars and anthemic vocals, “Same Color as the Sun” signifies the next chapter for the beloved group – Stream now via Enci Records and ONErpm.

Lyrically, the track is about learning to love again, in a way that's so fresh and new, it feels previously untapped. This sentiment is mirrored in the way that flor is feeling newfound freedom in their artistry. In this case, the lyric “How did you get my world to spin again?” holds a double meaning for the band.

With their latest single, singer Zach Grace says, “So often artists are expected to have the right words to say, but more often than not I can't find those words. I wanted to write a song that expressed just how much I couldn't express my feelings. It's a love song that tries to say ‘You are the world to me. You are the sun, the life, the color, the intensity the sun brings – you are that to me.'”

Beginning on November 10, flor will spend the duration of 2023 on tour with The Maine. Tickets for the tour are almost entirely sold out, with major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, and two nights in New York City. Weathers and Dasiy Grenade will also join flor and The Maine across the tour – See all upcoming dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

November 10 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues * (SOLD OUT)

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether * (SOLD OUT)

November 12 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues *

November 13 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall *

November 15 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades * (SOLD OUT)

November 18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

November 19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox * (SOLD OUT)

November 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *

November 28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

November 29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club *

November 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues * (SOLD OUT)

December 2 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! *

December 3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall * (SOLD OUT)

December 5 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

December 6 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza * (SOLD OUT)

December 7 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live *

December 8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues * (SOLD OUT)

December 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall *

December 10 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore *

December 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl * (SOLD OUT)

December 14 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom *

December 15 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *

December 16 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center *

*supporting The Maine

See all tour info here

Last year, flor released their third studio album Future Shine to the praise of Rolling Stone, AltPress, and many others. Their most collaborative body of work to date, Future Shine set the gears in motion for the band to tap into a whole new level of their creativity. In celebration of the album, band performed a marathon three sold out shows in Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, CA, and Hood River, OR over the course of just 24 hours, which they dubbed ‘flor in Twenty Four.'

ABOUT FLOR

flor finds light in the promise of a new day. The Hood River, OR trio—Zach Grace (vocals, guitar), Dylan Bauld (bass), and Kyle Hill (drums)—excavate unshakable melodies from jubilant synths, buoyant beats, and lush guitars as they relay a coming-of-age story all their own.

The story began as high school kids playing in a garage. The band quietly generated hundreds of millions of streams in the wake of their 2016 debut come out. you're hiding. In 2019, ley lines only accelerated their momentum buoyed by tracks including “white noise,” “slow motion,” and “dancing around.” Critical acclaim followed from NYLON, Billboard, Paste, and Ones To Watch who hailed the album as “an exhilarating balancing act.”

They concluded a successful headline tour at the top of 2020 only to face the harsh reality of the Global Pandemic with the rest of us. Once it became safe enough to do so, the musicians congregated back in Los Angeles at Dylan's studio for a series of writing sessions. This time around, they built the bulk of the songs face-to-face together inspired by favorite records from the likes of MGMT, Phoenix, The Killers, and M83. The result was their 2022 third full-length album, Future Shine which won over the praise of Rolling Stone, AltPress, and many others.

After taking some time to evaluate who they want to be creatively, flor is now back and more refreshed than they've ever been. The end of this year sees the release of “Same Color as the Sun” as the band prepares to hit the road with The Maine for a massive North American tour.