Float Fest Announces 2019 Music Lineup

Float Fest is proud to unveil the artists for its sixth annual music festival, which is slated to take place on July 20 and 21 in a new city this year, Gonzales, TX. Weekend tickets, day tickets, and a limited amount of VIP tickets are now available for purchase online at www.floatfest.net.

Float Fest, the only festival in the world to combine the Texas tradition of floating the river and live music, will offer attendees a highly curated mix of alternative, rap, indie rock, and EDM performers. Float Fest will be hosted in a new venue at Gonzales, TX, with two main stages and offer fans a chance to catch every moment of main stage action with non-overlapping sets.

2019 Float Fest headliners Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Ice Cube, Big Gigantic, and The Flaming Lips will close out the festival each night, performing popular crowd favorites. Other artists include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Big Boi, Jungle, St. Lucia, Houndmouth, G Love & Special Sauce, Missio, The Floozies, Goldfish, Sego, and Cowboy Diplomacy.

"We're excited to bring back Float Fest for its sixth year and host some of the nation's most talented artists to produce a unique experience in Gonzales," said Marcus Federman, founder of Float Fest. "We're thrilled to be moving to a new city and keep the tradition of our fest going. Gonzales is known as the birthplace of Texas independence and we can't think of a better place to celebrate a festival rich in Texas traditions such as live music, floating the river, and camping."

Gates to float the river will open at 8 a.m. and tubing tickets can be purchased separately online (you must have a concert ticket to float the river). Held on the sprawling Guadalupe River on a private ranch (2855 South US Highway 183. Gonzales, TX 78629) the festival grounds are quintessential to Central Texas. The festival features ample on-site parking and immediate access to the Guadalupe River. Float Fest will also have over 35 local unique food vendors for attendees to enjoy - stay tuned for more details.

Float Fest will still include all the amenities of floating the river, camping, and live music, with the property being three times larger than past festivals. With river access to float being on-site at this year's festival, no more shuttles are needed, which means immediate access to the water upon arrival. The campgrounds are on a pecan orchard, with beautiful 200+ year old trees that provides tons of shade right by the Guadalupe River as well as larger camping sites with 20x20 spaces available. The festival also includes Improved traffic flow with multiple exit points. The city center of Gonzales is just a few miles away for convenience with amenities such as hotels, restaurants, retail, supermarkets, and more.

Additional features at Float Fest 2019 include:

VIP lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi

VIP side-stage viewing decks on both stages

Early camping load in, offering patrons the opportunity to arrive Friday, July 19, set up their campsite, float the river, and kick-off the party a day early

Early wristband pick up at off-site locations

Showers on the campgrounds

Shade & Arcade Lounge: All new shade and arcade lounge with 24 hour weekend access of 30 assorted arcade games along with chilly-cool AC and complimentary Wi-Fi ($35 day passes and $50 weekend passes to access this lounge)

An expanded General Store with tubing accessories such as phone pouches, tubes, and more

Lockers for storage

And more!

Each year, Float Fest also organizes a river cleanup project, Keep the River Clean, through partnerships with local businesses. Float Fest cleanup efforts include mesh biodegradable trash bags available for free with tubes for floating, River Wranglers on canoes to help take trash bags, trash receptacles available after tubing at shuttle pick up stations, and the Float Fest crew cleaning up the river before, during, and after the festival with divers and boats to ensure a safe and clean zone.

"Floating the beautiful river is a Texas tradition that we'd like to keep, but with respect. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy in doing so while listening to their favorite artists," explained Federman. "Each year, we work hard in maintaining the river clean by offering resources for visitors like providing biodegradable bags for disposal items, having our team out there collecting items from floaters, and having divers do a deep cleaning after the fest. We partner with local community members that share our same vision."





Related Articles View More Music Stories