Flo Milli Unleashes Single 'Conceited' & Announces Debut Album

Today, Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli returns with her latest track and video for "Conceited." To coincide with the track and video release, she announces her upcoming debut album You Still Here, Ho ? is coming soon via RCA Records.

Produced by Fyre, Trinidad James, and Kosine, "Conceited" sees Flo Milli where she shines: playfully and fearlessly exuding undoubted confidence over a hard-hitting beat. The track is accompanied by a high-energy music video, where Flo displays main character energy, looking fabulous and flexing on her haters, directed by NAYIP.

You Still Here, Ho? is the follow up to Flo's critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here? and keeps on theme with a focus on black female empowerment and self-love. Just this week she launched a new vignette installation to announce the release of "Conceited." Visit here for more information on the album vignettes.

Her previous singles "Ice Baby" and "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute), which Flo first premiered while walking the runway at Tia Adeola's NYFW show in February, will appear on the album.

Flo Milli is also currently buzzing and rising on the charts for her feature Monaleo's "We Not Humping (Remix)." Flo's signature tag 'Flo Milli s' can be heard as the intro to a viral TikTok sound which includes her verse. To date, there are over 500k creations including from the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Cami Mendes and more.

Listen/Watch "Conceited" and keep an eye out for more news on You Still Here, Ho? coming soon.

With over half a billion streams to date, 22-year old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?

On the project, Flo exudes unapologetic confidence and empowers females with her experiences shared in her music, making her a relatable youth figure. The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli, as she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's." Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am."

Most recently Flo returned, paving a new era where she plans to pay homage to her favorite pop culture moments with powerful black females, launching singles "Ice Baby" and "PBC" "Pretty Black Cute." With this creative vision, Flo is currently readying her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? set for release via RCA Records.

Watch the music video here: