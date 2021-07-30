Flight Club Releases Debut Full-Length Album

The wait is over for Until The Sun Drowns, the highly anticipated debut full-length album from rock band Flight Club. The record is out now via Open Your Ears Records and features recent singles "High Roller" and "I've Been Kicked Out Of Better Homes Than This." The band has given fans an in-depth look at the new songs via an exclusive Track By Track, up now on Substream Magazine. For more information or to purchase the album, please visit: oyerecs.com/store.

"For us, Until The Sun Drowns was the opportunity to explore so many of the influences that we wanted to touch on as a band, without sacrificing songs or styles to fit the mold of what our genre "should" sound like," shares guitarist Sam Tucker. "We hope anyone who listens to this record can hear the freedom of creativity that we felt working on each song. There's truly something for everyone."

Richmond, VA based rock band Flight Club cut their teeth hitting every club venue or living room they could book during their college days, before hitting the road for regional touring.

After a successful year of touring the eastern seaboard and midwest, as well as the band's first trip to Canada, Flight Club signed a deal with Richmond-based label Open Your Ears Records. Together they released the late 2019 EP, Recreational Love, produced by Four Year Strong's Alan Day.

Almost immediately after the release, Flight Club began gearing up to record their first full-length album, Until The Sun Drowns. With time off from touring due to covid, the band was able to pour all of their attention into writing music and pairing the songs with engaging music videos. The result is a cathartic collection of songs spanning an array of vivid emotions fueled by the band's desire to connect with the listener on a more honest level.

Until The Sun Drowns is out now Open Your Ears Records. To purchase, please visit: oyerecs.com/store.