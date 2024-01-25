Fletcher Premieres New Single 'Lead Me On'

Marks the premiere of “Lead Me On” — the gut-punching single and video from acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER. Featured as the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music, “Lead Me On” leads FLETCHER's sophomore album In Search Of The Antidote, to be released March 22 via Capitol Records and available for pre-order now.

In bringing “Lead Me On” to life, FLETCHER collaborated with hitmakers like Aldae, Jon Bellion, Monsters & Strangerz and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified singles with artists like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus (who FLETCHER performed alongside in an internet-breaking performance in 2023).

“Lead Me On” fully embodies the layered emotionality of beauty and brutality that FLETCHER brings to every track on In Search Of The Antidote — an album born from her mission of “meeting the listener where they are.”

“For some people ‘Lead Me On' might sound like a breakup song, where I'm telling someone that I'll take whatever crumbs I can get from them,” says FLETCHER. “Or it might sound like a song where I'm speaking to a better, healthier version of me that exists in the future. It's a version that's a higher self in some way, and I'm connecting with her through these little moments of clarity or intuition and asking her to keep guiding me down that path. All the songs on this album were written on multiple levels, and they exist in many dimensions at one time.”

FLETCHER's songwriting is imbued with the kind of unfettered directness that cuts straight to the heart (from the first verse: “I was born to love you/You were born wild and free/I was made to find you/But your heart is constantly running/Just never toward me”). After opening on a stripped-back arrangement of stark guitar and aching vocal work, the track takes on an unstoppable energy that makes its raw emotion all the more thrilling. With its whirlwind backdrop of pounding drums, frenetic textures, and fantastically warped vocals, “Lead Me On” ultimately finds FLETCHER channeling tender longing and bold determination with equally potent intensity.

Directed by Alexandre Moors (Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce), the video for “Lead Me On” was filmed at an apartment in Paris and emerged in part from FLETCHER's spirituality, and fascination with shibari (a form of erotic bondage that originated in Japan). “The video shows a woman suspended from the ceiling in rope, which to me felt like a depiction of love being gorgeous and painful at the same time,” she says. “There are so many intricacies and tiny little details when you zoom in — but then when you zoom out, it's this beautiful piece of art that somehow seamlessly flows together.”

Arriving the day after FLETCHER announced the forthcoming release of In Search Of The Antidote, “Lead Me On” follows her December track and video “Eras Of Us ” which garnered praise from outlets like V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Billboard and BBC Radio 1 who declared “FLETCHER (is) literally one song away from tipping over the edge and becoming a household name.”

The follow-up to her critically lauded debut album Girl Of My Dreams — a 2022 LP that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 — In Search Of The Antidote delves deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER's boundary-pushing brand of pop.

The record sees FLETCHER exploring such complex themes as identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment with distinct production and powerful vocal delivery. A powerhouse album cementing FLETCHER's status as one of the most compelling young artists in the pop world today, Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered popular singles like “Becky's So Hot” (a much-buzzed-about hit that reached No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart).

In addition to winning praise from Vulture (who called the LP a “crystal-clear debut that isn't so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you're ready for her or not” and “an addictive mix of petty, messy, and real”), the album earned raves from Rolling Stone (who deemed her a “rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”), Billboard, V Magazine, Consequence, and more while FLETCHER's music has amassed over two billion combined streams worldwide.

Since her debut, FLETCHER has sold nearly 200,000 tickets worldwide with her headline tours across North America, Australia and Europe. This spring, she'll kick off her year with performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina in March ahead of her much-anticipated runs in Europe, UK and Australia.

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer and songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her widely lauded debut EP you ruined new york city for me, featuring her breakthrough hit “Undrunk” — a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and included the gold-certified lead single “Bitter,” which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER's debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered the smash single “Becky's So Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture, and many others while her music has surpassed two billion combined streams worldwide. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and set out on sold-out headline tours across North America, Australia, and Europe with nearly 200K tickets sold to date.

FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking performance alongside Miley Cyrus on NBC's “New Year's Eve Party,” won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

A fast-rising cultural force, she also appeared as herself in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime, launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park, and raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience— a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across America.

FLETCHER will begin her global headline tour of the UK, Europe and Australia tour this spring with performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in March. FLETCHER's sophomore album In Search Of The Antidote will be released March 22 on Capitol Records.

Photo credit: Sebastian Faena