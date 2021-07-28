Fletcher Debuts Video for 'Healing' Single

Today, FLETCHER debuts the official video for her new single "Healing," a powerful anthem to reflect the times - one of self-awareness and discovery. Watch the video HERE and download/stream "Healing" HERE.

V Magazine said, "In stunning new visuals co-directed by Fletcher and Ava Rikki, the rising artist enters a new era...Your next summer anthem has arrived... FLETCHER isn't just a pop star but an artist and this music video is her testimony...A simplistic trap beat backgrounds (her) airy light vocals as she declares herself on the journey of self love and recovery, unlearning false self perceptions and entering the next phase of a glow-up journey."

"Healing" finds the acclaimed singer/songwriter reclaiming her interior resolve, making a natural progression from her critically-lauded EP THE S(EX) TAPES, a boldly personal project executive-produced by Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean). Co-written with Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Khalid) and ALDAE (Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi), "Healing" is rooted in the raw emotional intimacy that FLETCHER is known for and offers her most gripping vocal performance to date.

NME said, "'Healing' (is) luminous...An ode to the reclamation of one's inner strength, the new track shines with a soundscape of warm guitars and summery synth percussion, over which Fletcher boldly embraces her rawness and humanity." Variance declared, "If purposeful pop is a thing, FLETCHER's 'Healing' is absolutely it," and Uproxx named the "soaring" track, Best New Pop Music and said, "leaning on a skittering beat, FLETCHER lilts powerful lines about the important of understanding there's no such thing as a quick fix for your personal problems."

"The process of making this song was really freeing," says FLETCHER. "We're all healing from something," she says. "The world is healing right now. I can feel the collective energy of people waking up to their power and connecting to themselves in a way that humanity never has before. Healing isn't a linear process, and it'll take you on the most insane rollercoaster ride of your life. But it's worth the view at the top."

Currently at work on her debut album, "Healing" is FLETCHER's first single since her 2020 hit "Bitter," a track that's amassed over 150 million streams to date. Hailed by Idolator as "a breakup anthem for the ages," "Bitter" is a standout cut from THE S(EX) TAPES - a collection of magnetic and moody pop songs about finding your forever person before you find yourself and, as a result, needing to uncover the parts of you that remain unknown. Soon after arriving last September, the EP earned praise from outlets like Nylon, Teen Vogue, PAPER, SPIN (who noted "there aren't any rules when it comes to FLETCHER's music") and more.