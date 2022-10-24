Flatland Cavalry to Release New EP 'Songs to Keep You Warm'

Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry will release their anticipated new EP, Songs to Keep You Warm, this Friday, October 28.

Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six new songs written by lead singer Cleto Cordero as a source of warmth and comfort as the winter months arrive. In addition to the band, Songs to Keep You Warm also features special guests Ashley Monroe ("Parallel") and Kaitlin Butts ("How Long").

Ahead of the release, lead single, "Mountain Song," recently debuted, of which Brooklyn Vegan praises, "It's a raw and honest country ballad and it sounds great," while The Boot proclaims, "captivating...a sweet, imagery-driven ode to that scenic landscape" and Whiskey Riff declares, "a gorgeous song with incredibly vivid songwriting."

Reflecting on the project, Cordero shares,

"An idea came to me in June, out of the blue, late one evening at bedtime after a very long and wearisome few weeks on the road. I was in the kind of place where I was completely exhausted, both mentally and physically, and laying there in a state of surrender, the entire idea for this EP just flashed into my mind: The studio and producer, the songs and the theme, Songs To Keep You Warm.

Historically, we have never announced a fall project, so I am excited to release a curated batch of songs that, I believe, pair well with the season of chilly overcast days, falling leaves and all things pumpkin-spiced. I hope these songs are something fans will cling to during the colder months-something to keep them warm until spring arrives!"

Known for their electric live shows, the band will perform throughout this year with upcoming headline concerts at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom, San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall and Fort Worth's Billy Bob's (two nights) among many others. They'll also join Luke Combs' World Tour next year for sixteen sold-out stadium shows across North America. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar).

Songs to Keep You Warm is the band's first new music since the release of their acclaimed 2021 album, Welcome to Countryland. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal praised, "a clear musical point of view, original melodies, mature confidence in portraying romantic matters, and increasingly fresh, distinctive lyrics...a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band," while Rolling Stone declared, "Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go."

Since the release, the band has continued to receive widespread attention, earning two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio ("Gettin' By" and "A Cowboy Knows How") and garnering over 290 million streams across platforms to date. In addition to numerous sold-out headline shows, they've also joined artists such as Luke Combs, Turnpike Troubadours, Randy Rogers Band, Midland and Parker McCollum on the road.

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 28-Knoxville, TN-The Mill & Mine

November 3-Oxford, MS-The Lyric Oxford

November 5-Simpsonville, SC-CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

November 11-Round Rock, TX-Round Rock

November 12-San Antonio, TX-Cowboys Dancehall

December 8-Lawrence, KS-The Granada

December 9-Tulsa, OK-Cain's Ballroom

December 10-Fayetteville, AR-JJ's Live

December 16-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's

December 17-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's

December 30-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena*

December 31-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena*

January 13-Denver, CO-Grizzly Rose

January 14-Denver, CO-Grizzly Rose

March 25-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium+

April 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium+

April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium+

April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field+

April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium+

May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field+

May 13-Minneapolis, MN-US Bank Stadium+

May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium+

May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place+

June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium+

June 10-Kansas City, MO-Arrowhead Stadium+

June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium+

July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium+

July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium+

July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium+

July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field+

*supporting Parker McCollum

+supporting Luke Combs Word Tour