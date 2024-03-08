Five Finger Death Punch Set U.S. Tour With Marilyn Manson & Slaughter to Prevail

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH today announced a headlining U.S. tour this summer/fall with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail. The tour will kick off on August 2, in Hershey, PA and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, TX.

Pre-sales for the tour kick off Monday, March 11 at 10 A.M. EST. General ticket on sale begins Friday March 15 at 10 A.M. local time on 5FDP's website HERE. See all upcoming dates below.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail

8/2 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/5 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre

8/8 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/10 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

8/13 Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

8/14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/16 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/19 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

8/21 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

8/24 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre *

8/27 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/29 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/31 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/4 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/8 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

9/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/13 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

9/15 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/16 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*No Marilyn Manson +No Slaughter To Prevail

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark overseas to Europe in Spring for more stadium dates with Metallica on their M72 World Tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest Ice Nine Kills and select appearances at major festivals. See dates HERE.

Better Noise Music will release FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's acclaimed ninth studio album AFTERLIFE as a digital deluxe edition on April 5. The deluxe version includes the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne) in addition to four bonus tracks: acoustic versions of the album's songs “The End,” “Judgement Day,” and “Thanks For Asking” plus a brand new song, “This Is The Way” featuring the legendary late rapper DMX.

The official music video for "This Is The Way" (feat. DMX) will be released coinciding with the deluxe edition of AFTERLIFE on April 5 and is directed by none other than highly influential filmmaker Hype Williams, a longtime friend and close collaborator of the late DMX who's also known for his seminal work with luminaries like Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z amongst others. Pre-save AFTERLIFE: DELUXE now HERE.

ABOUT FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH:

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music (over 9 billion streams). The band has held firmly to a top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last 5 years and amassed a record-setting 10 billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay.

5FDP has 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 #1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping Greatest Hits albums. Five Finger Death Punch is known not just for teaming up with established artists like Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Jamey Jasta, Steve Aoki and Max Cavalera, but also known for elevating newcomers by exposing them to their worldwide audience.

Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was recently added as a playable character in the iconic “Call of Duty” video game series adding another major achievement to the band's growing legacy. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before.

5FDP is also well known for their charitable efforts and has donated over a million dollars from ticket sales, record royalties and streaming revenue. The band has released several videos of some of their biggest hits partnering with leading organizations in the fight against suicide prevention, youth homelessness and to support cancer survivors, veterans suffering from PTSD and to bring relief to the families of fallen first responders.

The City Of Las Vegas, NV recognized 5FDP's relentless charitable efforts by officially declaring November 1st as "Five Finger Death Punch Day". In addition, Ivan Moody was awarded the key to The City Of Cheyenne, WY honoring the betterment of the city through his philanthropic endeavors. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world. 5FDP is currently on a stadium tour across the globe with Metallica throughout 2024. See all upcoming tour dates HERE.

Photo Credit: Hristo Shindov