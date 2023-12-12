Five Finger Death Punch Announce Summer 2024 UK/European Tour

Multi-platinum hard rock band FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH just concluded their 2023 run of U.S. stadium shows alongside Metallica and is excited to announce the band's return in 2024.

Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a full UK/European tour of headline dates including a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, as well as, major festivals next summer bringing their latest album “Afterlife” and all the band's classic hits to the most iconic stages across 20 European countries between May and July 2024.

The tour also coincides with the European portion of Metallica's M72 Tour on which 5FDP continue to tour stadiums around the world as Special Guest. Tickets for all headline dates go on general sale Friday 15th December at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk



For the headline dates of the summer tour, 5FDP's will bring along ICE NINE KILLS as special guest. The band has cemented itself as as one of modern metal's most vicious forces with it‘s most current album,



"The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood“. ICE NINE KILLS will also be featured on the 2024 lineup of the ongoing Metallica M72 World Tour. See more info about Ice Nine Kills below.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - SUMMER 2024 UK/EUROPEAN TOUR:

Thur 23rd May 2024 - London, OVO Arena, UK

Sun 26th May 2024 - Munich, Olympiastadion, DE *

Tue 28th May 2024 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, CH

Wed 29th May 2024 - Milan, Idays Festival, IT **

Fri 31st May 2024 - Plzen, Metalfest Open Air Plazen, CZ **

Sat 1st Jun 2024 - Vienna, Rancino Rocks, AT *

Mon 3rd Jun 2024 - Hannover, ZAG Arena, DE

Wed 5th Jun 2024 - Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SE **

Thur 6th Jun 2024 - Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, NO **

Sun 9th Jun 2024 - Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, FI *

Tue 11th Jun 2024 - Tallin, Unibet Arena, EE

Thu 13th Jun 2024 - Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, LT

Sun 16th Jun 2024 - Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, DK *

Tue 18th Jun 2024 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, DE

Wed 19th Jun 2024 - Amsterdam, AFAS Live, NL

Fri 21st Jun 2024 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE **

Sun 23rd Jun 2024 - Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, DE **

Tue 25th Jun 2024 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, DE

Wed 26th Jun 2024 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LU ***

Sat 29th Jun 2024 - Zilina, Topfest, SK **

Thurs 4th July 2024 - Bucharest, Metalhead Festival – 20 years aLIVE, RO

Sun 7th July 2024 - Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, PL *

Tue 9th July 2024 - Budapest, Barba Negra, HU

Sun 14th July 2024 - Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, ES *



*Metallica support **festival dates ***no Ice Nine Kills



5FDP has recently released a LIMITED EDITION GOLD VINYL REISSUE of their eighth studio album, titled “F8”, as well as on limited edition, collector's cassette for the first time. The album was originally released globally on February 28th, 2020 and is available HERE.

“F8” debuted at #1 on rock charts around the world with Top 10 Mainstream chart debuts in the USA, Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and more. “F8” features #1 hit singles “Inside Out”, “A Little Bit Off”, “Living The Dream”and “Darkness Settles In”.

ABOUT FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH:

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band known for its high-energy performances, impactful music (9 billion+ streams). 5FDP has held firmly to a top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last 5 years. During that time, the band also amassed a record-setting 10 Billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay.

5FDP has amassed 28 top 10 hit singles, 15 #1 singles and eight consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping Greatest Hits albums.

Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was recently added as a playable character in the iconic “Call of Duty” video game series adding another major achievement to the band's growing legacy. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before.

Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world and is currently on a stadium tour across the globe with Metallica throughout 2024. See all upcoming dates HERE. With a loyal global fan base, the band has consistently demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in the world by raising significant funds for various organizations.

Photo: Hristo Shindov

ABOUT ICE NINE KILLS:

ICE NINE KILLS [Spencer Charnas - Vocals, Dan Sugarman - Guitar, Ricky Armellino - Guitar, Joe Occhiuti - Bass, Patrick Galante - Drums] celebrate pop culture's darkest edges by paying homage to iconic horror franchises. Their 2015 album “Every Trick in the Book”, featured as Top 5 Hard Rock album. In 2018, The Silver Scream spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single “A Grave Mistake” and Top 20 hit “Savages”.

In 2021, Ice Nine Kills released "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood." The album scored Ice Nine Kills their first Top 20 position (#18) on the Billboard Top 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums and Album Sales charts. Throughout 2023 the band has supported Metallica in sold-out stadiums around the world on their M72 World Tour.

Ice Nine Kills joined forces on the road with artists like Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White, and headlined their own North American and European tours. The band has also seen tremendous success with their horror convention, "The Silver Scream Con", which celebrated its second, sold-out edition in September. Ice Nine Kills has amassed over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 717 million career streams to date, and over 204 million views on YouTube.