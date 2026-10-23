Fish Hunt Releases Third Album LIFE via VHS Records
The New York band will perform across the city next month supporting LAVEDA and WEATHERDAY.
New York's Fish Hunt, the project of Lucy Mondello, has released a new album, Life, out now via VHS Records. Where her earlier work leaned into the careful and the sensitive, Life pushes past typical guitar music borders, with Lucy working alongside her musical contemporaries to build something dynamic without losing the intimacy that's always defined her songwriting. Guided by an intuition she calls her north star, she's spent the record chasing what it means to actually listen: to sanctify the undefinable truths sitting under the noise, to treat music as the common denominator reached for when connection is needed.
Fish Hunt released the title track 'Life' in August, illustrating a time when Mondello was grappling with immense uncertainty regarding the purpose of life. Drawing inspiration from fellow artists such as Melaina Kol and People I Love, 'Life' naturally blends real instruments and sample loops, allowing Fish Hunt to explore creative possibilities beyond their current discography. While the song asks 'What is life about?', the official music video gives a clear answer. Though their environment is ever-changing, the band creates a sense of home through friendship, adventure, and play—these being core themes in Fish Hunt's music and artistic ethos.
Another preview of the record, 'Monkey See Monkey Do,' arrived last month. As her first fingerpicking song, Lucy reflects on her frustration with the current U.S. politics and the country's deplorable actions.
A fixture of New York's sprawling DIY scene, Fish Hunt has shared stages with peers like Horse Jumper of Love, Joyer, Superfan, Youbet, Melaina Kol, and more. Next month, Fish Hunt will play shows across New York with Laveda and Weatherday. To stay up to date on upcoming performances, fans can follow Fish Hunt on Instagram at @1fish2hunt.
Fish Hunt Live 2026
NOVEMBER 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right – with Weatherday, The Dallas Cowboys, and Polo Perks
NOVEMBER 13 – New York, NY – (Le) Poisson Rouge – with Laveda, Shady Bug, and Wesley Wolffe
Life Tracklist
Two Kids at Heart
Monkey See Monkey Do
Metal Grain
Zero
Life
Horsie
Thunder Storm
Tug and Pull
To You
Thief
Outerspace Avenue
Bloom
About Fish Hunt
Fish Hunt is the musical project of New York native Lucy Mondello. Equipped with a unique affinity for all things careful and sensitive, Lucy's songwriting is rich and thoughtful, think a homemade meal or a patchwork quilt. She found her voice listening to artists such as Imogen Heap, Johanna Warren, and Animal Collective, which has led her to a unique sonic palette that's all her own. Her third album, Life, recorded at VHS Studios in Brooklyn, NY, sees her adding to the quilt in a big way, collaborating with many of her musical contemporaries to create a dynamic record that is as courageous as it is cozy. This album, and Lucy's own life, is guided by her intuition that serves as her north star. Mondello explores what it means to actively choose to listen and sanctify the vast undefinable truths that live in us amid the disorienting static. She feels a responsibility towards the sacred and timeless art form of music, which she sees as a pre-verbal embodiment of our need to connect. This album is a testament to the collective work Lucy and her friends have dedicated to their craft. Fish Hunt aims to evoke a recognition that brings our inner truths in dialogue with one another.
About VHS Records
Vinegar Hill Sound Records (VHS Records) is an independent, artist-run record label based in Brooklyn, New York, founded in 2024 by producer, mixer, and engineer Reed Black. Born out of the storied Vinegar Hill Sound recording studio, a 1,200-square-foot hybrid analog-digital space housed in a 19th-century former warehouse between DUMBO and the Navy Yard, the label carries forward the studio's ethos of handcrafted, deeply personal music-making. Black, who has spent over a decade recording major artists including Solange, Karen O, Wet, and Depeche Mode, launched VHS Records with a different ambition in mind: not scale, but intimacy. Inspired by the community spirit of classic labels like Stax Records, VHS operates as a small, deliberately curated roster where every release is made with care and intention. Free from outside investors and commercial pressures, VHS Records draws its strength from the same source as the studio that spawned it: a belief that the best records are made by people who care deeply, working in a space designed to let them do exactly that.
Photo Credit: Avery Kaplan [Download Hi-Res]
Photo Credit: Avery Kaplan [Download Hi-Res]
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