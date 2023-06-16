Finger Eleven Announce 'Greatest Hits' North American Tour

Coinciding with the release of their brand new single “Together Right” and their first-ever career-retrospective collection, Greatest Hits, Finger Eleven are set to embark on an extensive North American tour.

Today (June 16), the multi-platinum-selling band announced the first batch of dates for the Greatest Hits North American Tour, kicking off this Saturday, June 17, in Beaumont, AB, and including stops in Vancouver, Omaha, Green Bay, Cincinnati and more.

Frontman Scott Anderson shares: “I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road. This time we’re hitting both Canada and the US, including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”

Today also marks the official release for Greatest Hits, which is available on CD and digital formats now, with the vinyl edition (Finger Eleven’s first-ever vinyl release) to follow on August 25. The 12-track collection includes the new single “Together Right,” alongside the multi-platinum hit “Paralyzer” and Juno-nominated “One Thing,” plus chart-toppers like “Falling On” and “Living in a Dream.”

As a bonus, the set also offers a previously unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine” (a longtime live staple). “Together Right” represents the band’s first new single in more than seven years. The breakout hit debuted on the US Active Rock Top 40 chart and is currently charting #2 on Canada’s Active Rock charts.

A limited-edition Blue Smoke pressing of Greatest Hits will be available exclusively via FingerEleven.com and CraftRecordings.com, and indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. Meanwhile, fans can pick up a collectible version of the CD featuring unique packaging at Walmart, along with a Walmart-exclusive Purple Smoke LP.

Finger Eleven, which currently includes original members Scott Anderson, Sean Anderson, James Black and Rick Jackett, plus drummer Steve Molella (who joined the band in 2013), released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Five Crooked Lines, in 2015.

Since then, they have remained active on the road and enjoyed their legacy as one of Canada’s biggest bands. The band is among the top 75 best-selling artists of all time in Canada and “Paralyzer” (certified 5x platinum—the only rock song with that distinction) is one of the greatest rock exports.

As evidenced by the band’s latest release and the Greatest Hits North American Tour, Finger Eleven show no signs of slowing down. More tour dates to be announced this summer. Follow along and purchase tickets on FingerEleven.com.

Greatest Hits North American tour dates:

June 17: Four Seasons Park, Beaumont, AB

August 4: Allandale Station Park, Barrie, ON

August 6: Outdoor Stage - Queen City Ex, Regina, SK

August 9: Kickin’ Horse Saloon Stage - Saskatoon Prairieland Park, Saskatoon, SK

August 11: Prospera Place, Kelowna, BC

August: 18: Cold Lake Exhibition Park, Cold Lake, AB

August 20: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver, BC

September 2: Lot 2 @ CHNI Center, Omaha, NE

September 3: Rust Belt, Moline, IL

September 6: District 142, Detroit, MI

September 9: Blue Ridge Rock Fest, Alton, VA

September 11: The Forge, Joliet, IL

September 12: EPIC Event Center, Green Bay, WI

September 14: Riverfront Live, Cincinnati, OH

September 16: MMR*B&Q, Camden, NJ

November 20: Key City Theatre, Cranbrook, BC

November 24: Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre, Camrose, AB

November 28: Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts, North Battleford, SK