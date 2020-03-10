Final Presenters Announced for The 2020 JUNO Awards

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the final lineup of presenters who will appear on The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast, hosted by Alessia Cara. The eclectic list of artists and notables will be joining Anne Murray in presenting this year's performers and award winners. The 2020 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CST) and broadcast live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos.



Tickets to The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast are available starting at $39.95 (plus fees) online at www.ticketmaster.ca, by phone at 1-800-970-SEAT (7328) and in-person at the SaskTel Centre Box Office - 3515 Thatcher Avenue (Main Entrance). $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards, courtesy of the SaskTel Centre.



The 2020 JUNO Award presenters include: first-time JUNO Award nominee Amaal; JUNO Award winner and 2020 JUNO Award nominee for Country Album of the Year Dallas Smith; actress and comedian Emma Hunter (Fridge Wars, Mr. D); The Sheepdogs frontman and Saskatoon musician Ewan Currie; five-time JUNO Award nominee and platinum artist and producer Felix Cartal; actor, writer and comedian Jonny Harris (Still Standing, Murdoch Mysteries); three-time JUNO Award winner and 2020 JUNO Award nominee Lights; Adult Contemporary Album of the Year nominee Nuela Charles; Inuk artist and first-time JUNO Award nominee Riit; Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Steven Guilbeault and Regina-based 2020 nominees and broadcast performers The Dead South.



Special performance presenters will feature some of the most recognizable names in Canada: the Governor General of Canada Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette and musician, author, artist and three-time JUNO Award winner Tom Wilson. Earlier this month, it was announced that Anne Murray will return to The JUNO Awards stage for the first time in seven years to induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Murray currently holds 25 JUNO Award wins, the most CARAS' history.



The 49th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2020 will be hosted in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020, culminating in The JUNO Awards, on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the CBC Listen app and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos .





