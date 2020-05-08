Ferris & Sylvester Release New Single 'Everyone Is Home'

Ferris & Sylvester have released their brand new single 'Everyone Is Home' via LAB Records. The single premiered with Clash Magazine who called it an "isolation anthem".

Listen below!



The duo wrote and produced the song from home during lockdown and it gives an honest and raw reflection of this uncertain time. It recognises the loneliness yet also celebrates the togetherness, bravery and resilience that has come with it.



'Everyone Is Home' is a tender and heartfelt song, which beautifully captures their unique blend of Americana and blues. Their home recorded harmonies, guitar and bass have laid the foundation for the new single, which is accompanied by remotely recorded drums and strings, each capturing the true spirit of lockdown creativity.



Regarding the new single Ferris & Sylvester say, "This is a song about hope. We've been writing constantly during lockdown and we felt we needed to get this song out to people. We produced the track in our home studio and asked some amazing musicians to record remotely for us, which makes the project feel very unique to the situation.



"We recorded the last few lines of the track outside, and despite the isolation, you can hear the birds singing and the world around us. We hope this will bring comfort to those still separated from loved ones and show that we are all together in this."



The duo gave fans the first taste of 'Everyone Is Home' during their Friday night Facebook livestream, which Ferris & Sylvester have done every week at 8pm throughout the lockdown period due to popular demand. Ferris & Sylvester have used this weekly show to raise funds for independent music venues across the UK in a battle to keep their doors open.



Despite the halt to the duo's upcoming live schedule, Ferris & Sylvester have continued to cement themselves as the most exciting and talked about new name on the blues/Americana scene. The pair won the 'Emerging Artist Award' at the UK Americana Awards 2020, selected by Radio 2's Bob Harris who declared the band "a rising force in British music [with] a sound that is absolutely unique."



The award reflected what huge success Ferris & Sylvester have enjoyed in the early stages of their career so far. 2019 saw the duo complete two UK and Ireland headline tours and play over 101 live shows. Their particular highlights included their debut at SXSW and Glastonbury festivals and two consecutive sold out shows at London's Omeara as part of their most recent headline tour.



Ferris & Sylvester have toured with the likes of Robert Plant, George Ezra, Tom Jones, Jade Bird to name a few, while they have also achieved great support from the likes of BBC Introducing, Rolling Stone, The Independent and many more.



Ferris & Sylvester wrapped up last year in Seattle, recording their debut album with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, The Strokes). The highly anticipated record is due for release this year and is set to see Ferris & Sylvester's unstoppable upward trajectory continue.





