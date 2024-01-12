Feral Family Release Breathless 'Sold' Single Ahead Of Debut Album 'Without Motion' Next Week

The song is the final track to be cut from the record ahead of its release.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 4 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful

Feral Family Release Breathless 'Sold' Single Ahead Of Debut Album 'Without Motion' Next Week

FERAL FAMILY's eagerly awaited debut album ‘Without Motion' will descend on 19th January 2024. Today (12 Jan), these Northern post-punk agitators are pleased to share “Sold”, the final track to be cut from the record ahead of its release.

A rush of wormhole-like guitar lines and pneumatic rhythmic clatter, “Sold” is the breathless new single from the Bridlington antagonists.

Placing Jamie Lowe's sneering vocal and warpspeed wit front-and-centre, Feral Family deliver a scathing appraisal of the daily grind of living and working in broken Britain. As he explains:

“”Sold” is based on life being taken over by work, it quickly gets to a point in your day to day where working to live becomes living to work, and I think it's one that many people can relate to.”

Dark, deep, and unpredictable at every turn, “Sold” is an exhilarating final glimpse into what lies in-waiting on their imminent debut album ‘Without Motion'.

An invitation into the day-to-day life of a band with nothing to lose and united in their determination to break the shackles of conformity, on their debut album Feral Family create 11 songs of a febrile intensity befitting of their name.

A coming-of-age album for the end of days, ‘Without Motion' is littered with oblique observations of a society increasingly removed from reality, lessons of love and life learned in the hardest of ways, and visions of warped dystopias becoming increasingly indecipherable from the norm.

An album about growing-up and getting-by in a seaside town long-forgotten by the tourists but one overrun with complex characters and even more complex relationships; Feral Family's debut is an unflinching dive into the daily struggles that will be familiar to anyone who recognises such a place.

From cutthroat truths about the harsh realities of adulthood (“Cairo”), to hard-fought battles with our darker selves (“This Side of Me”); tales of second lives and unearthing lies (“Fractured”) to unrequited loves and dead-end relationships (“It's All Us”); suffering trials by social media (“The Mercy”) to the crippling punishment of a broken heart (“Deep Cuts”); ‘Without Motion' finds Feral Family charting a course through the minefield of adolescence with a visceral precision.

But amongst the album's brittle confessions and humbling home-truths, listeners will find surrealist stories and moments of absurdist humour too. The spaghetti western-inspired “Wee Van Bee” (whose title nods to Lee van Cleef of “The Good the Bad and the Ugly”) transplants the fantastical desperado dalliances of the American Midwest onto Bridlington's smalltown pharmaceutical scene; whereas its vivid companion piece, the sprawling Dune-inspired “Spice King”, delves into the mind of an incarcerated dealer climbing his cell walls as his empire falls.

Explaining the themes at play on their first album and their intentions for their debut record, Jamie Lowe says:

“The album showcases what it's like living day to day in our shoes, with some wilder exceptions of certain themes being imagined, while simultaneously being understood by us. Each track weaves a narrative that collectively paints a vivid picture of life's struggles and introspective moments. “WITHOUT MOTION” is like a guide through life experiences from our eyes from later teens to early adulthood.”

From the cinematic carnage of album opener “Cairo”, to the funereal marching of “Someday”; the post-apocalyptic  bombast of “Spice King”, to the bristling industrial clamour of “The Mercy”; the bruising Brooklynite indie-rock of “Deep Cuts” or the electrifying heartbeat that pulses through “Fractured”, Feral Family deliver a debut rich in the darker arts of post-punk, that fans of Joy Division to the Fall, Interpol and Nine Inch Nails, Diiv to The Blinders will find much to relish.

Recorded by Feral Family at the legendary Magic Garden Studios, ‘Without Motion' was produced and mixed by Liam Radburn, with additional mastering by Dick Beetham at 360 Mastering. All lyrics were written by Jamie Lowe and music created by Oscar Woods.

An album of bleak realities and brotherhood, of broken hearts and burning hopes, bruised egos and big ideas, forgotten towns and futures waiting to be seized, Feral Family's gravity-defying debut album ‘Without Motion' will be released on 19th January 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kenya Vaun Releases New Single Used To Photo
Kenya Vaun Releases New Single 'Used To'

Evoking nineties vibes with its soulful undercurrent, the track revolves around a sample of “Sitting In The Park” by Billy Stewart. Over this throwback soundscape, she delivers a soulful and nostalgic love song that showcases her unparalleled vocal versatility. Kenya, weaves a narrative that transcends eras.

2
Young Franco Collaborates With S1mba on New Single Hita Photo
Young Franco Collaborates With S1mba on New Single 'Hita'

The track lands alongside a music video, to which Young Franco says “I've been wanting to work with Raghav Rampal after collaborating on the A-League clip with Tkay Maidza and Nerve. I found out S1mba was flying into Sydney so we scrambled to get the dream team together for this shoot. Watch the new music video!

3
YELLOWCARD Collaborates With Ambient Duo HAMMOCK For A Hopeful Sign Photo
YELLOWCARD Collaborates With Ambient Duo HAMMOCK For 'A Hopeful Sign'

YELLOWCARD collaborates with ambient duo HAMMOCK for 'A Hopeful Sign.' Reimagines their most memorable tracks in a neo-classical, ambient realm. The first single from the album, “Ocean Avenue,” takes the band's signature hit and metamorphosizing the song from a pop-punk anthem to a contemplative and delicate piano-led ballad.

4
Noah Solt To Release Fourth Single Ever Been Off Upcoming Debut Album Photo
Noah Solt To Release Fourth Single 'Ever Been' Off Upcoming Debut Album

Songwriter Noah Solt is set to release his fourth single, 'Ever Been,' off his highly anticipated debut album. The releases also received Top 10 placements across 300+ Spotify playlists. Listeners of Noah Kahan will gravitate towards the commercial, yet confessional indie folk appeal of 'Ever Been.'

More Hot Stories For You

The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'
Holler Choir Unveils Debut Full Length Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'Holler Choir Unveils Debut Full Length Album 'Songs Before They Write Themselves'
Mark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area ShowsMark Newman With Roy Blumenfeld (Drummer From The Blues Project) Sets New NYC And California Area Shows
Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'Minimum Champion Heralds 'Better Days Ahead'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
CHICAGO