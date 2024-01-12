Feral Family Release Breathless 'Sold' Single Ahead Of Debut Album 'Without Motion' Next Week

FERAL FAMILY's eagerly awaited debut album ‘Without Motion' will descend on 19th January 2024. Today (12 Jan), these Northern post-punk agitators are pleased to share “Sold”, the final track to be cut from the record ahead of its release.

A rush of wormhole-like guitar lines and pneumatic rhythmic clatter, “Sold” is the breathless new single from the Bridlington antagonists.



Placing Jamie Lowe's sneering vocal and warpspeed wit front-and-centre, Feral Family deliver a scathing appraisal of the daily grind of living and working in broken Britain. As he explains:



“”Sold” is based on life being taken over by work, it quickly gets to a point in your day to day where working to live becomes living to work, and I think it's one that many people can relate to.”



Dark, deep, and unpredictable at every turn, “Sold” is an exhilarating final glimpse into what lies in-waiting on their imminent debut album ‘Without Motion'.



An invitation into the day-to-day life of a band with nothing to lose and united in their determination to break the shackles of conformity, on their debut album Feral Family create 11 songs of a febrile intensity befitting of their name.



A coming-of-age album for the end of days, ‘Without Motion' is littered with oblique observations of a society increasingly removed from reality, lessons of love and life learned in the hardest of ways, and visions of warped dystopias becoming increasingly indecipherable from the norm.



An album about growing-up and getting-by in a seaside town long-forgotten by the tourists but one overrun with complex characters and even more complex relationships; Feral Family's debut is an unflinching dive into the daily struggles that will be familiar to anyone who recognises such a place.

From cutthroat truths about the harsh realities of adulthood (“Cairo”), to hard-fought battles with our darker selves (“This Side of Me”); tales of second lives and unearthing lies (“Fractured”) to unrequited loves and dead-end relationships (“It's All Us”); suffering trials by social media (“The Mercy”) to the crippling punishment of a broken heart (“Deep Cuts”); ‘Without Motion' finds Feral Family charting a course through the minefield of adolescence with a visceral precision.

But amongst the album's brittle confessions and humbling home-truths, listeners will find surrealist stories and moments of absurdist humour too. The spaghetti western-inspired “Wee Van Bee” (whose title nods to Lee van Cleef of “The Good the Bad and the Ugly”) transplants the fantastical desperado dalliances of the American Midwest onto Bridlington's smalltown pharmaceutical scene; whereas its vivid companion piece, the sprawling Dune-inspired “Spice King”, delves into the mind of an incarcerated dealer climbing his cell walls as his empire falls.



Explaining the themes at play on their first album and their intentions for their debut record, Jamie Lowe says:



“The album showcases what it's like living day to day in our shoes, with some wilder exceptions of certain themes being imagined, while simultaneously being understood by us. Each track weaves a narrative that collectively paints a vivid picture of life's struggles and introspective moments. “WITHOUT MOTION” is like a guide through life experiences from our eyes from later teens to early adulthood.”



From the cinematic carnage of album opener “Cairo”, to the funereal marching of “Someday”; the post-apocalyptic bombast of “Spice King”, to the bristling industrial clamour of “The Mercy”; the bruising Brooklynite indie-rock of “Deep Cuts” or the electrifying heartbeat that pulses through “Fractured”, Feral Family deliver a debut rich in the darker arts of post-punk, that fans of Joy Division to the Fall, Interpol and Nine Inch Nails, Diiv to The Blinders will find much to relish.



Recorded by Feral Family at the legendary Magic Garden Studios, ‘Without Motion' was produced and mixed by Liam Radburn, with additional mastering by Dick Beetham at 360 Mastering. All lyrics were written by Jamie Lowe and music created by Oscar Woods.



An album of bleak realities and brotherhood, of broken hearts and burning hopes, bruised egos and big ideas, forgotten towns and futures waiting to be seized, Feral Family's gravity-defying debut album ‘Without Motion' will be released on 19th January 2024.