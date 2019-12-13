Femme It Forward Looks To Expand By Establishing Joint Venture With Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced it has expanded Femme It Forward by creating a joint venture of the same name to spotlight the industry's most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes.

A first of its kind female-led music and entertainment platform, Femme It Forward first launched as an event series in April 2019. Since then, it has produced over 20 shows and panels across the U.S. that feature all-women line ups from chart toppers like Cardi B, Jill Scott and Jorja Smith to newcomers like Kiana Lede and Nicole Bus. A portion of every ticket sold was donated directly to charities supporting women in music education, career development, empowerment, homelessness, domestic abuse and incarceration.

The newly established joint venture will allow Femme It Forward to expand its reach across multiple genres of music and entertainment mediums including female-led music festivals, concerts, original content, comedy shows, philanthropic endeavors, panels, college engagements and much more.

"Femme It Forward is here to celebrate the depth, power, and talent of women in music and entertainment. This is my call to every female creative in the industry. I am speaking directly to you." said Heather Lowery, founder and CEO, Femme It Forward. "Our time is now - the moment to drive your true creative vision is here. I got you."

"Live Nation always supports entrepreneurs with a bold vision and plan," said Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer, Live Nation Entertainment. "Femme it Forward has an ambitious mission that we were eager to get behind and we are excited to help Heather bring her ideas to fruition."

Femme It Forward's 2020 programming includes:

Concert Series: Cross-genre lineups of talent ranging from emerging to established female artists.

Serenade: A series of pop-up live shows where male artists celebrate women.

Testimony: An intimate gathering bringing women in entertainment together to share moments of adversity and triumph that altered their lives.

GEMA: Live series and documentarys potlighting the most groundbreaking female artists in Latin music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories