Felix Samuel, LODATO & Quando Release 'You Can't Make Me Come.'

Rising talents Felix Samuel, LODATO, and Quando join forces for their new release "You Can't Make Me Come," a vocal house track with a cheeky twist, out now on the NFT-fueled Purple Fly record label.

Opening with groovy melodies, the listener quickly becomes tuned into the story behind the lyrics; the deep, moody basslines add color to the story behind a partner who evidently didn't quite satisfy. "You Can't Make Me Come" is a playful track that hits equally whether in the club or on the radio. See below for more on the artists and inspiration behind this spicy new release!.

"I received this topline from the writers and was really hooked on the satirical nature of the lyrics. With a groovy drop melody and slap house edit, this is one that can be enjoyed in a club or sweating away in the gym!" - Felix Samuel

Felix Samuel has certainly made a name for himself as an up-and-coming talent from the UK. With almost 3,5M monthly listeners on Spotify for his own artist project, his unique style and catchy melodies have established him as a serious songwriter and name within the scene. His music has already been played on fan-favorite TV shows, including "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Celebs Go Dating."

Having worked with the likes of vTujamo, Jonasu, Madism, Anthony Keyrouz, Wankelmut and MACKS (former frontman of Dante Klein), as well as releasing on some of the biggest dance labels in the world; 3Beat (Universal), Onesevenmusic/Disco:wax, NCS, Perfect Havoc and Heartfeldt (Sam Feldt's label), the sky really is the limit for this young Brit.

LODATO is an American DJ, producer, and remixer from Queens, New York. Over the past 2 years, he has become one of the most successful artists at Dance Radio in the US, having had 4 #1 Dance Radio Airplay songs. Only David Guetta, Diplo, and Joel Cory have had 4 #1's in that same time frame.

LODATO's original single "HOME" landed itself at #1 on the US Dance Radio Chart for 3 consecutive weeks, #1 on Sirius XM's BPM's "Top 20 Count Down" for 4 consecutive weeks, and #1 on the Billboard Dance/Mixshow Airplay Chart. In May 2020, LODATO's original single "Good" followed the footsteps of his previous release and also found its way to #1 in the US on Dance Radio.

LODATO's remix of Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart" was added to rotation on all the major U.S. Dance Radio Stations and has hit #1 in North America on iHeart's RT30 countdown. In February 2021, LODATO's "Good Thing" again topped the charts by making its way to #1 on Dance Radio, Billboard Dance/Top 40 Mixshow Airplay Chart, and Sirius XM's BPM's Top 20 Count Down. Just recently, "Neon Lights" topped the Dance Radio and Billboard Dance Mixshow Airplay Charts this past July with the #1 slot.

Nicholas, aka Quando, is an up-and-coming producer from Singapore. Music has always been a huge part of Quando's life, and he felt the need to share that passion with others. Since the release of his track "Know Us" on Hardwell's imprint Revealed Recordings, Nicholas has become an artist you definitely have to put your eyes on.

After this release, He has garnered support from artists such as Hardwell, Blasterjaxx, Maurice West, Dash Berlin, and many more. Quando crafts his music with a blend of Progressive House, Electro House, Bass House, and a touch of pop. Since his first release "Love Me Now," Quando has been featured on various Spotify editorial playlists, most notably Party Life. With a constant release of new music, the future is looking very bright for this young talent.

Listen to the new single here: