Fat Trout Trailer Park Releases Premiere Track 'Fatberg'

Fat Trout Trailer Park releases his new track "Fatberg" today via NYC independent label, 22TWENTY. The track is the first from FTTP aka Sean Raab's debut EP set for release later this year.

Listen below!

A missive aimed at the devastating impact of systemic and widespread oppression, "Fatberg" is a sonic collage. Musically, it feels like a blindfolded rollercoaster ride. Lyrically, it confronts the issues that have led society to the precarious edge of implosion, with economic and environmental violence both a looming presence in Raab's words.

"Fatberg" is a call for unity to all those affected by the oppression of the rich. Those who sleep on the street, to those who barely make ends meet, to those imprisoned by the Orwellian takeover of the once-free internet. Even more, the song circles around the devastating environmental impact of this oppression."

- FAT TROUT TRAILER PARK

FAT TROUT TRAILER PARK (aka Sean Raab) is a post-punk interpretation of how people in the future would think the past sounds like.

Combining the bare-boned, riff-heavy structure of early-2000s rock and roll and filter it through the kaleidoscopic lens of the 2010s psych revival, and the cut-and-paste approach and visceral impact of experimental electronica and hip-hop.

Related Articles View More Music Stories