Fat Possum Records Announce 50th Anniversary Reissues of Townes Van Zandt's OUR MOTHER THE MOUNTAIN AND TOWNES VAN ZANDT

Following the critically acclaimed release of Sky Blue, a collection of unreleased songs by one of the most celebrated songwriters of the twentieth century earlier this year, Fat Possum Records are releasing 50th anniversary reissues of Van Zandt's second and third albums, Our Mother The Mountain and Townes Van Zandt on January 10th, 2020. These recordings include some of Van Zandt's most iconic, and most covered songs with the eponymous "Our Mother The Mountain", "Waitin' Around To Die", "Tecumseh Valley" and more. For these anniversary editions both albums have been remastered by Chicago Mastering and come on 180 gram black vinyl with a tip-on jacket and board sleeves with lyrics.

Order Our Mother the Mountain HERE // Order Townes Van Zandt HERE

Our Mother The Mountain

1. Be Here to Love Me

2. Kathleen

3. She Came and She Touched Me

4. Like a Summer Thursday

5. Our Mother the Mountain

6. Second Lovers Song

7. St. John the Gambler

8. Tecumseh Valley

9. Snake Mountain Blues

10. My Proud Mountains

11. Why She's Acting This Way

Townes Van Zandt

1. For the Sake of the Song

2. Columbine

3. Waiting Around to Die

4. Don't You Take It Too Bad

5. Colorado Girl

6. Lungs

7. I'll Be Here in the Morning

8. Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel

9. (Quicksilver Daydreams Of) Mar





Related Articles View More Music Stories