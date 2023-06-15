Fast Romantics Release Summer Single 'F**k Yourself'

Their new album is due out September 29.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Fast Romantics Release Summer Single 'F**k Yourself'

Fast Romantics dive into a censorship field day with the rousing, anthemic, stadium sing-along single, “F**k Yourself.” Featured on their upcoming new album Happiness + Euphoria, due out September 29 via Postwar Records. Pre-order here.

“Every Fast Romantics record has some kind of anthem on it,” notes lead singer and songwriter Matthew Angus. “and I think 'f Yourself' is that song this time around. This started out as a song about a very specific person, but as I wrote, it kept shapeshifting into being about a whole spectrum of human dumpster fires. By the end -- as so often happens -- the target turned out to be myself. Now that it’s finished, your guess is as good as mine as to who it’s really about, but it feels really fing good to sing and that’s all that matters to me.”

With a genius *bleeped* radio edit, and a complete head-scratcher of a video, this could just be the curse-filled song of the summer we have been waiting for and weren't even sure we needed, but do we ever...

“The video is this really beautiful fever dream cooked up by our dear friend and talented director Ryan Thompson,” added Angus. “We fell in love with his idea and he just ran with it. I guess you could say it’s like Full House meets Battlestar Galactica meets The Trueman Show. But yeah, I can’t get over the way it elevates the song. Ryan really got the tune and told a hilariously dark and weirdly deep story. We couldn’t be more in love with it.”

Fast Romantics have built a reputation as tenacious musical adventurers, working their way up the mountain of classic pop songwriting, eager to carve out a piece of it for themselves. The Toronto-based duo of Angus and Kirty - partners on and off stage, are bringing F.R. fans, ten sprawling new songs, masterfully crafted and equally and intentionally split into two distinct sides this fall.

Side “Euphoria,” was mixed by Los Angeles-based producer Dave Schiffman (The Killers, Haim) and is busting with jubilant pop anthems, as electric as ever and teeming with a renewed sense of self and purpose. Side “Happiness” was mixed by Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire) and is a lush, beautiful, lyrical collection of songs stirring up Angus’ most personal explorations to date. The duo also reveal the album artwork today, below.

Fast Romantics already released the tandem title-track singles, “Euphoria” and “Happiness” featuring videos that bring a full circle view to insidious implications, and what might be lurking behind the scenes in any euphoric comedown.

“The decision to let the album have this polarity, with two contrasting sides… it was more a reaction to what we realized these songs were about,” said Angus. “I think there are little slices of euphoria in every ideation of happiness, and little slivers of happiness in every euphoric experience. But the two emotions almost oppose each other at times, and then they kind of blur together.

A lot of this album is just me trying to figure out what the two words even mean. Like so many of us, I’m always searching for meaning in all of the dumbest places... in careers, in pill bottles, in bedrooms, in wallets, in mirrors. I think that search over the last five years ended up defining these ten songs, and that’s why we picked them.”

The album was produced by Angus, but he and Kirty also undertook a unique approach to making a record. Later in the process, they connected with three close creative confidants to form what Angus called their “song senate” to bring additional production.

It consisted of longtime collaborator Marcus Paquin, as well as two other key collaborators: their previous producer Gus Van Go (Metric, The Stills, Arkells), and the frontman/producer of celebrated band The Dears, Murray Lightburn.

“It was important to me that we brought in friends we trusted who could call bulls on those moments when I was getting too indulgent or stuck,” Angus said, adding sheepishly, “I’ll admit that happens quite often. Those three saved my ass.” Nick McKinlay and Jeffrey Lewis -- longtime members of the band -- also played key roles in defining the arrangements.

Fast Romantics breakthrough single “Julia” was hailed by NPR as “triumphant” and CBC Q described their LP American Love as, “a revelation of a record.” The band found Top 20 commercial radio success in Canada with, “Why We Fight,” and earned multiple #1 songs on CBC music’s national chart.

Winners of SOCAN’s songwriting prize, “Best Pop Group” at the SiriusXM Indies, and short-listed for Reeperbahn Festival’s ‘Anchor Award’ in Germany, as well as the Prism Prize in Canada. Performing as anywhere from a 5-piece to a 9-piece band, they have toured nationally and internationally over a dozen times.

All told, Fast Romantics have been waiting to release their sparkling new LP for five long years. They will be setting out on the road in support of Happiness + Euphoria with dates to be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Jen Squires
 


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vakili Band Announces Album With Release of Title Track Photo
Vakili Band Announces Album With Release of Title Track

The fiery five-piece rock band is fronted by Lily Vakili, a savvy street poet who finds the sweet spot in the nexus formed by Patti Smith’s loose-limbed punk swagger, Grace Slick’s inviting psychedelia and the throaty blues-belting of a Janis Joplin, not to mention the full-throated howl of a Grace Potter or Brittany Howard.

2
Video: Greta Van Fleet Release Farewell For Now Performance Video Photo
Video: Greta Van Fleet Release 'Farewell For Now' Performance Video

Following the release of their new song 'Farewell For Now' on Friday, Grammy-Award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have revealed a live performance video of the track, filmed at their Sacramento show on the Dreams in Gold Tour in March, 2023. Watch the video and check out upcoming tour dates!

3
Billy Joel Adds New December Show at Madison Square Garden Photo
Billy Joel Adds New December Show at Madison Square Garden

After ten extraordinary years, Joel’s historic franchise run at The Garden will conclude with his 150th lifetime show at the venue, which is slated for July 2024. The December show will mark Joel’s 97th monthly and 143rd lifetime show at The Garden.

4
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline The National Grid Jazz Fest Photo
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline The National Grid Jazz Fest

Produced by Jazz Fest founder Frank Malfitano, the event features forty bands performing on two outdoor stages and in 24 clubs throughout downtown Syracuse, New York. National and internationally touring and recording artists, including Spyro Gyra, Tower of Power, Postmodern Jukebox, Tuba Skinny, Joyce Di Camillo, Nancy Kelly and Marissa Mulder.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET