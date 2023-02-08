Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: Fleetwood Mac's Rumours

Fairfield Center Stage will recreate Fleetwood Mac's classic album "Rumours", featuring a rotating cast of singers and a 5-piece band performing the classic album.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Following the success of previous album-in-concerts Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life," Queen's "A Night at the Opera," David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust...", and Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate Fleetwood Mac's classic album "Rumours", featuring a rotating cast of singers and a 5-piece band performing the classic album in its entirety.

Featuring songs "Dreams", "Gold Dust Woman", "Go Your Own Way", and many more. The one-night-only concert will be presented at Park City Music Hall, 2926 Fairfield Ave in Black Rock on Sunday February 26th @ 7pm (doors 6pm, food menu & full bar available).

The cast of performers includes an all-local company of singers and musicians. The singers include Marcelo Calderon, Brian Crook, Will Jeffries, Nick Kuell, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Maggie Meath, Jen Menedis, Kevin Pelkey, Leondra Smith-West and Alexis Willoughby. Musicians include Marcelo Calderon, Charles Casimiro, Gabe Nappi, Eli Newsom, and John Taylor.

Event policies: This will be a seated show. Doors open 6pm for pre-show food and drinks, General Admission seating. Free parking lot (behind venue) or area street parking. For tickets ($16 advanced / $18 day-of) and venue policies please visit www.parkcitymusichall.com.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, FCS aims to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. FCS presented two concerts at this venue's former namesake "The Acoustic" and are looking forward to making their Park City Music Hall debut with this concert.

Park City Music Hall, Located in the heart of Black Rock, is Connecticut's premier venue to see and hear live music. Family owned and operated by the Torres family of Harborview Market, PCMH sports a full bar with 10 tap lines of local craft beer, a curated wine list, and craft cocktail selection. Park City also has a full service kitchen with food and drink including tacos, fried chicken sandwiches, delicious melts, house made onion rings and more.


Upon its release on February 4, 1977, "Rumours" reached number one on US and UK charts. The songs "Dreams", "Go You Own Way", "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun" were released as singles, all of which placed in the top 10 on US charts. "Rumours" was critically acclaimed for its brilliant lyrics and stunning harmonies, provided by the interchanging dominance of three talented vocalists. The album was named Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy awards and maintains its position as the eleventh highest-selling record of all time, with over 40 million copies sold. As of "Rolling Stones"' 2020 ranking of the 500 greatest albums of all time, Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" falls at number seven.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.




