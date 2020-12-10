FOY VANCE: HOPE IN THE HIGHLANDS to Stream This Saturday

Streaming at 9pm EST/PST this Saturday December 12th, "Hope in The Highlands" is a very special filmed event from Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance. Directed by Vance's creative partner Gregg Houston of Babysweet Productions, the film will be captured in Foy's current hometown of Aberfeldy in Highland Perthshire and shot at Dunvarlich House, a beautiful Arts & Crafts house near the River Tay.

Vance shared: "Unimaginable times call for imaginative measures folks, and if the only way to play for you is to beam it into your living room via satellite from a living room here in Aberfeldy...well then that's what we do. I am feeling good about seeing 2020 out with a few songs, a bit of craic and perhaps a dram or two...not till closer to the end of the show of course."

"Hope in The Highlands" airs at 9pm EST/PST this Saturday, December 12th, tickets $15. After the performance, the film will be made available on VOD from December 14th - 28th.

Vance recently launched The Vinyl Supper, a podcast series in which he talks music, food and life stories with special guests and friends from the world of music, poetry and film. Series one features Anderson East, Atticus, Benny Blanco, Blake Mills, Bruce Cockburn, Chrissy Metz, Courteney Cox, Devin Dawson, Josh Groban, Keith Urban and Passenger.

Foy Vance is currently working on his new studio album, set for release in 2021 via Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra Records. His first album for the label, 2016's The Wild Swan, was executively produced by Elton John, who Vance supported on his Wonderful Crazy Tour that year. The critically acclaimed album contained the BBC Radio 2 playlisted singles "Coco", "Upbeat Feelgood", and "Noam Chomsky Is A Soft Revolution", and saw Vance perform on NBC's Today and CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Wild Swan was nominated for the 2016 Northern Ireland Music Prize, which Vance won with his 2013 album Joy Of Nothing.

Last year Foy Vance released two companion albums, From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis, which pay homage to the Soul and Americana traditions that influence his song-writing. The albums received praise from NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Paste, Taste of Country and more, and saw Vance a headline world tour.

Earlier this year Vance released "Thank You For Asking", a special one-off release accompanied by a charming video shot on the streets of Memphis during the recording sessions for To Memphis in 2019.