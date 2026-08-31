FOREIGNER to Play Four NY Anniversary Shows, April 27-May 2, 2027

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FOREIGNER, one of the most successful rock bands of all time, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Tour of New York, a special four-show run across the New York metropolitan area in April and May 2027.

The tour was announced by FOREIGNER founding member Al Greenwood at the band's sold-out concert at Jones Beach on Friday, August 21.

The tour will feature FOREIGNER's legendary catalog at four iconic venues.

Tour Dates

April 27 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

April 28 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

April 30 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

May 2 Westbury, NY Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Beacon Theatre and Live Nation pre-sale September 2 at 10 AM local time.

The Wellmont Theater pre-sale September 1 at 10 AM local time.

The Capitol Theatre Mastercard pre-sale September 1 PM local time. Live Nation and The Capitol Theatre's pre-sale September 2 at 10 AM local time.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair CITI pre-sale Tuesday, September 1 at 10 AM local time, Live Nation's pre-sale Wednesday, September, September 2 at 10 AM local time, Flagstar employee pre-sale (password: Flagstar) September 2 at 10 AM local time.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on September 3 at 10:00 AM local time.

The tour will bring FOREIGNER back to where the band's story began. Formed in New York by Mick Jones in 1976, FOREIGNER released its self-titled debut album in March 1977, launching a career that would make the band one of the most successful names in rock music.

With a catalog of some of rock's most recognizable anthems, FOREIGNER has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, powered by hits including 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Urgent,' 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Double Vision,' 'Feels Like The First Time' and more.

'New York is where FOREIGNER began, so there could be no better place to celebrate 50 years of our music,' said the band's founder Mick Jones. 'The songs have connected FOREIGNER with audiences for five decades, and these four shows will be a celebration of the fans who have been with us since the beginning.'

About FOREIGNER

With more Top 10 hits than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, FOREIGNER ranks prominently across categories in Billboard's 'Greatest of All Time' list. At times, the band's weekly catalogue sales have surpassed those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, and Aerosmith (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is widely recognized as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, boasting a powerful catalogue that continues to drive sold-out tours and total sales exceeding 80 million records. The band is responsible for some of rock's most enduring anthems, including 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Feels Like The First Time,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Say You Will,' 'Dirty White Boy,' and 'Long, Long Way From Home.' Their worldwide #1 hit, 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' is also part of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club. 50 years into their career, FOREIGNER remains a major presence on the charts, with strong airplay and continued Billboard album success. Their catalogue sales recently ranked them among the Top 40 Best-Selling Music Artists of All Time, according to Business Insider. FOREIGNER is: Luis Carlos Maldonado (vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (lead guitar), Chris Frazier (drums), and John Roth (guitar).

Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini



Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini

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