FOREIGNER Releases Live Album 'In The Eye of The Storm' With Original Members

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FOREIGNER released its new live album, IN THE EYE OF THE STORM, on July 24, 2026, via Green Hill/Sun Records/Virgin Records. The album serves as the official soundtrack to the band's concert film, recorded September 6 and 7, 2025 at Ellis Island and the DUMBO House in Brooklyn, and features original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood alongside former vocalist Kelly Hansen and current lead singer Luis Maldonado. A video for 'I Want to Know What Love Is,' featuring performances from Gramm, Greenwood, and Hansen, was also released alongside the album. The project marks part of FOREIGNER's 50th anniversary, with a feature film produced by Vertigo Live Productions set to arrive in theaters worldwide in fall 2026.

The first single release of 'Feels Like The First Time' celebrates five decades of FOREIGNER vocal excellence, featuring performances from three generations of the band's legendary frontmen - original voice Lou Gramm, former vocalist Kelly Hansen, and lead singer Luis Maldonado. The track captures the evolution of the band's sound across 50 years while honoring the voices that define one of rock's most enduring catalogues.

Following 'Feels Like The First Time,' the band released a stirring cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.' This acoustic recording features a passionate vocal performance from Foreigner frontman Luis Maldonado. The song has already become a high point at the band's shows.

Founding member Mick Jones remarked, '50 years ago, I had a vision for a band. I wanted the best musicians I could find to perform and record the best songs we could create. FOREIGNER succeeded largely because of the wonderful lead vocalists that I was fortunate enough to work with. Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen, and Luis Maldonado lit the way to the fulfillment of my original vision. To hear them sing together the song that started it all was a very special moment for me. Their performance of 'Feels Like The First Time' and Luis Maldonado's passionate rendition of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' are emotional highlights. In The Eye Of The Storm is a fitting centerpiece in the celebration of 50 years of FOREIGNER.'

Filmed on a closed set in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, the Ellis Island concert forms the centerpiece of the upcoming feature film, produced by Vertigo Live Productions, which will arrive in theatres worldwide in the fall of 2026. The historic performance almost never happened. As the band prepared to take the stage, torrential rain, thunder and lightning rolled across New York Harbor, threatening to halt the production entirely. The band pushed forward, turning a near-cancellation into one of the most electrifying performances of their 50-year career.

To coincide with the release of the album, the band launched special limited-edition anniversary merchandise collections, celebrating 50 years of one of rock's most iconic catalogues. Further details on the release, merchandise collection and upcoming film can be found at www.vertigo.live.

Track Listing: In the Eye of the Storm

Recorded at Ellis Island:

Double Vision

Feels Like The First Time

I Want To Know What Love Is

Hot Blooded

Long, Long Way From Home (CD Only)

Acoustic Songs Recorded At Dumbo House:

Blue Morning, Blue Day

Fool For You Anyway

Juke Box Hero

Bridge Over Troubled Water

Hot Blooded (CD Only)

About FOREIGNER

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, and as many as Fleetwood Mac, FOREIGNER features strongly in every category in Billboard's 'Greatest of All Time' listing. At times, the band's weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Aerosmith and most of their Classic Rock peers (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Feels Like The First Time,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Say You Will,' 'Dirty White Boy,' 'Long, Long Way From Home' and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 20 million per week. FOREIGNER's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the Best-Selling Music Artists of All Time. FOREIGNER is Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and John Roth on guitar. www.ForeignerOnline.com

About Vertigo Live

Vertigo Live is redefining the live music experience - staging legendary artists in extraordinary locations for exclusive audiences of just 250. Each production is conceived as a cinematic event first - captured live on set - and supported by a year-long content pipeline spanning concert films, immersive digital experiences, and collectible merchandise. Past productions include Duran Duran: A Hollywood High, Billy Idol: State Line at the Hoover Dam, KALEO: Viva Roma - In the Shadow of the Colosseum and Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris. Forthcoming productions include Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, Foreigner 50: In The Eye Of The Storm and OneRepublic: Live from Khao Phing Kan - the island made famous by the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. With POCKET CONCERTS, Vertigo Live expands its offering to fans everywhere - blending live access with premium content in a digital-first world. www.vertigo.live

About Green Hill

Green Hill Productions, part of Sun Label Group and Primary Wave Music, has spent more than 30 years producing and distributing high-quality recordings across a wide range of genres, with a catalog of over 1,500 releases. The label has worked with acclaimed artists including Olivia Newton-John, Paul Anka, Frankie Valli, Pat Metheny, Melissa Manchester, Jim Brickman, The Piano Guys, Celtic Thunder, and more.

Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini

FOREIGNER's catalog has also been the basis for a new jukebox musical. BroadwayWorld previously covered the world-premiere production of FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME: THE FOREIGNER MUSICAL, presented by Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and LIU's Post Theatre Company and directed by Tony nominee Adam Pascal, as well as the subsequent acquisition of its worldwide licensing rights by The Licensing House. More details on that production can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.



Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini

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