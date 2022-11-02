FLETCHER's Fans Can Pick The Set List For Her 'Girl Of My Dreams Tour'

FLETCHER, the critically lauded singer-songwriter and fast-rising queer icon, who recently released her acclaimed debut album Girl Of My Dreams, has teamed with VAULT, a new music format, to allow her super fans the power of picking songs not initially on her set list for each night of her sold out "Girl Of My Dreams Tour."

Since her North American headline tour kicked off on October 10, in Orlando, FL, FLETCHER is inviting fans to choose a "Dream Sequence" ahead of each show that will determine which of the songs from her musical vault she will perform. There are four Dream Sequences to choose from each night (Recurring Dream, Sex Dream, Daydream, and Lucid Dream) which include fan-favorites from her new album as well as successful singles from earlier in her career. The most popular Dream Sequence as picked by the fans for each date will be performed at the show.

But not only are fans picking the songs, each Dream Sequence contains exclusive content from FLETCHER - including a Dream Sequence preview, behind-the-scenes content from each night of the tour, a signed digital set list and more unique offerings. For further information go here.

"Touring has always been about getting to go on a journey with my fans, says FLETCHER. "Being able to share exclusive content through VAULT along with providing an opportunity for my fans who have been there since the beginning to choose which special songs I perform as a surprise in the set each night gives the Fletch Fam in each city the show of their dreams."

"From day one our focus has been on creating a new format that respects the relationship between musicians and their fans and allows them to interact and connect on a deeper level. We're thrilled to partner with an artist like FLETCHER who puts her fans first and is willing to give them a say over her tour and a behind-the-scenes look at her process." - VAULT

Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, NME and The Guardian, acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling.

In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew praise from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, GQ, and more, with its gold-certified lead single "Bitter" fast approaching 200 million global streams. FLETCHER continued her triumphant run with recent singles "girls girls girls" - a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl" (released with Perry's early stamp of approval) - and "Cherry" featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko.

With her music amassing over a billion combined streams worldwide, FLETCHER was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022. Her debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September, immediately earning raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Nylon, Vulture, Consequence and more. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and has set out on a sold-out 25-date tour across North America.