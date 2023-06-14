FIZZ Announce Their Debut Album 'The Secret to Life' & Share First Single 'High In Brighton'

The mysterious new band known as FIZZ reveal themselves as a collective of beloved musicians and friends: Dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac, and Martin Luke Brown. Born out of love and blind optimism, FIZZ came together in a whirlwind of pure joy and escapism, inverting everything each artist knew about making music to produce an album with fun and a love of the craft at its core. 

FIZZ’s debut album The Secret To Life will be released on September 15 via Decca Records. A collection of 12 tracks that exist somewhere in the space between reality and make believe that came to life at Middle Farm Studios last summer with sonic wizard Pete Miles. Welcome to FIZZ’s quest to discover the secret to life: infinite, dreamlike, colourful and unpredictable. Maybe the answers were within them all along. 

Today the band share the album’s first single “High In Brighton,” a maximalist, technicolor dream of escaping everyday life. The first song written for the album and the first single to be released, it is here that the band kick off their adventure and their quest to find the secret to life. FIZZ share: “Real life is boring. ‘High In Brighton’ is a psychedelic yearning to escape to a fantasised seaside town complete with a key change, honky tonk piano, high speed drums and even a clarinet solo. ‘so f*ck it, I’m leaving, I’m out of here I got a one way ticket to heaaaven…”

Following a surprise show at Brighton’s The Great Escape festival last month, FIZZ also today announce their first official headline show at London’s Hoxton Hall, taking place next Wednesday June 21. Tickets are on sale Friday June 16 at 10am GMT. FIZZ will also appear at a number of festivals this summer including Latitude and Barn On The Farm. All shows are listed below. 

FIZZ tour dates

6/21 - - Hoxton Hall - London, UK

7/2 - Barn On The Farm Festival - Gloucester, UK

7/21 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

Photo by JP Bonino



