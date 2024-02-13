Expanded Reissue Of Silver Conventions' Eurodisco Classic 'Save Me' Out in March

Omnivore Recordings, in association with Good Time Records, will release an expanded reissue of Silver Convention's classic debut, Save Me, will be released on March 29.

The album returns with five bonus tracks, including both commercial and promotional 12” mixes of songs including the ubiquitous “Fly Robin Fly.” Packaging features the original international cover art (with the U.S. artwork replicated inside), a 12-page color booklet featuring photos and ephemera, and new, insightful liner notes from writer Joe Marchese outlining the genesis of the project and the global hit record it became.

Silver Convention (named after songwriter Sylvester Levay's nickname of “Silver”) was formed in Munich, Germany and burst onto the music scene in 1975 with their recording of “Save Me” — a track originally sold to 16 countries (including the US) at MIDEM, the global music business conference. It became the title track of their debut album, which hit #1 on the Billboard R&B chart and #10 Pop, introducing the world to “The Munich Sound,” which would soon be known as Eurodisco.

The album's second single was the smash hit “Fly Robin Fly.” It not only topped the disco charts for three weeks, it did the same on the pop charts the following month. The single sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc by R.I.A.A. in December of 1975. It became the band's signature song, winning Best R&B Instrumental Performance at the 1976 Grammy Awards.

Watch the trailer: