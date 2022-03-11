Ex-poets Release New Single 'Bay of Pigs'

Text Me Records and Ex-poets are pleased to share "Bay Of Pigs," the latest single to be lifted from the band's album Dust out this fall. "Bay of Pigs" is a song based loosely around the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba and more generally is about the risks of blind loyalty, and the challenge of staying true to oneself under the pressures of authority.

The track was built around a drum beat from Tae Beast that Ex-poets' Jordan Brooks used as the foundation of the song. "I sent Colin [Killalea] these simple bass chords and a bass line over Tae's drum beat and he wrote and recorded an entire song over it in like four hours and sent it back," says Jordan. The band then sent the song to their friend Robby Sinclair (drummer for Chet Faker) who recorded and replaced it with live drums from his home in Paris. Colin played some stark fuzzy guitar on this one to compliment his voice, as well as mixed the song.

"Bay Of Pigs" follows the band's single "Romantix" which was released last month and marks Ex-poets first new release since the band's acclaimed 2018 debut album Too Much Future. With this song, Ex-poets Jordan Brooks and Colin Killalea invite fans to embrace it's dreamy tenderness, along with the abstractions of psychedelia, and enjoy thier shared love of head-nodding music.

Ex-poet's Jordan Brooks (previous a member of Albert Hammond Jr's band) and Colin Killalea met and first collaborated at the New School University in New York over a decade ago, the pair have since gone on to work as sidemen for a diverse array of artists from Schoolboy Q, Albert Hammond Jr, Logan Richardson, Jesse Harris, Lee Fields, Natalie Prass and more, before creating Ex-poets as a recording project in 2017.

Ex-poets - create introspective music for twilight times, headphone songs for strolling city streets, or simply leaning back and taking one last drag. Brooks is a bass player primarily and handles the majority of the production while Killalea does most of the singing. Between the two of them, along with some choice collaborator producer and musician friends, they are able to put together a sonic universe that feels uniquely their own.

Called "dusky, measure, sexy" by Noisey and "an odyssey into the sublime" by Grimy Goods, their debut album Too Much Future came out in 2018 and immediately landed spots on Spotify editorial playlists like "New Music Fridays" and "Mellow Morning" plus the Apple Music playlist "Nightcap.

Between Ex-poets releases, Brooks remains active in the Los Angeles area working behind-the-scenes for many artists including Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock plus playing bass on various beats by Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate producers.

Ex-poets' 2022 singles and subsequent album Dust was made largely remotely, bouncing between Brooks' home base of Los Angeles and Killalea's home in Virginia. The duo sent snippets of musical ideas back and forth, recording, arranging and piecing together what would become a collage of cohesive and new songs. These songs are a collection grown out of the isolation of the pandemic, that thematically convey a sense of calm and hopefulness.

On the album says Jordan, "Dust is about the idea that from where we came, we will eventually all return; and that there is a beautiful common humanity and substance humming beneath the surface of all beings on this planet. So let's not take our time here for granted, for it is short and precious."