Evangeline to Release 'When Demigods Go...' EP in May

Los Angeles-born-and-based singer/songwriter, Evangeline, today follows up her recent collaboration with Vulfmon (Jack Stratton of Vulfpeck), "Letting Things Go," and her 2023 shimmering debut EP, Fuzzy, with the announcement of new EP, When Demigods Go..., and its first single. Produced with "I Would Now" collaborator and producer, Max Shrager (The Shacks, Say She She), listen to "You and Me' below.



Shares Evangeline, "‘You and Me' is a song about cat and mouse. I wrote a version of this song nearly five years ago – at the time it was a meditation on the games we play when we are too guarded to let someone in. And the subsequent wishing that maybe they'd call you out on it...and something deeper and more honest could emerge. A year ago I was in a session with Max Shrager, Ben Borchers, and Matthew Perez and we started jamming on a few chords, and I started singing that old tune over the jam – it felt right. I was listening to a lot of JJ Cale at the time. Max finished out the sonic landscape with those tones in mind”



If you'll be in Austin or SXSW next week, don't miss Evangeline's set at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion on March 14th. And stay tuned for more news to come including her debut supporting actor role in the Jenna Ortega-starring Paramount film, Winter Spring Summer or Fall. When Demigods Go... Gods arrive....

Photo by Marly Ludwig