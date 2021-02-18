Evan Stanley Unveils Infectious Love Song 'El Camino'
After school and a stint in New York playing in power-pop outfit THE DIVES, Stanley returned to LA to forge his own sound.
Evan Stanley (son of KISS' Paul Stanley) has become known for his unique pop sound. He has quickly grown a devoted fanbase with the release of several singles, a catchy acoustic cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and most recently a cover of "Memories" by Maroon 5 alongside a video featuring acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston. Today, he has released "El Camino," a brand new original single released with a video. A saccharine yet breezy love song, "El Camino" transports listeners to a warm night driving with the windows down, with upbeat melodies that channel the excitement of a new relationship.
Evan shares, "I wrote and recorded all of El Camino in like 4 hours. I just met my girlfriend a couple nights before and our first date ended cuz somebody called the cops on us. I was at the studio with my buddy Brian and I couldn't get her out of my head. It was like seeing the world in colors I didn't know existed, just totally living in the moment. I picked up a guitar and the song just came out. It was one of those songs I had to write. Brian caught the vibe and we finished it super quick. I sent her the track that night."
Born in Los Angeles, Evan Stanley has always lived life straddling the lines between multiple worlds: from growing up splitting his time between school and touring the world with his father's band KISS to working as a delivery boy for his local deli. After school and a stint in New York playing in power-pop outfit THE DIVES, Stanley returned to LA to forge his own sound, a mix of 60s psychedelic, 70s singer-songwriter, and 80s new wave filtered through a 90s baby that grew up on pop-punk.
Watch the video for "El Camino" here: