Evan Stanley Unveils Infectious Love Song 'El Camino'

Evan Stanley (son of KISS' Paul Stanley) has become known for his unique pop sound. He has quickly grown a devoted fanbase with the release of several singles, a catchy acoustic cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and most recently a cover of "Memories" by Maroon 5 alongside a video featuring acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston. Today, he has released "El Camino," a brand new original single released with a video. A saccharine yet breezy love song, "El Camino" transports listeners to a warm night driving with the windows down, with upbeat melodies that channel the excitement of a new relationship.

Evan shares, "I wrote and recorded all of El Camino in like 4 hours. I just met my girlfriend a couple nights before and our first date ended cuz somebody called the cops on us. I was at the studio with my buddy Brian and I couldn't get her out of my head. It was like seeing the world in colors I didn't know existed, just totally living in the moment. I picked up a guitar and the song just came out. It was one of those songs I had to write. Brian caught the vibe and we finished it super quick. I sent her the track that night."

Born in Los Angeles, Evan Stanley has always lived life straddling the lines between multiple worlds: from growing up splitting his time between school and touring the world with his father's band KISS to working as a delivery boy for his local deli. After school and a stint in New York playing in power-pop outfit THE DIVES, Stanley returned to LA to forge his own sound, a mix of 60s psychedelic, 70s singer-songwriter, and 80s new wave filtered through a 90s baby that grew up on pop-punk.

Stay tuned for more news coming soon in 2021!

Watch the video for "El Camino" here: